USD/JPY slumps below 156.00 as Japanese Yen strengthens after Takaichi's landslide victory
- USD/JPY weakens to around 155.90 in Tuesday’s early Asian session.
- The Japanese Yen recovers after Takaichi’s election victory.
- Traders will keep an eye on the US Retail Sales data on Tuesday ahead of the delayed employment report.
The USD/JPY pair tumbles to near 155.90 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) strengthens against the US Dollar (USD) after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi led the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) to a historic landslide win. Traders braced for key US economic data that could offer more clues on the Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy.
Takaichi’s LDP secured a comprehensive victory in Sunday’s election. The LDP won 316 of the 465 seats in Japan’s lower house, the first time a single party has secured two-thirds of the chamber since the establishment of Japan’s parliament in 1947.
This headline, along with the verbal intervention from Japanese officials, provides some support to the JPY and creates a headwind for the pair. Japan’s top currency official, Atsushi Mimura, said the government remains on high alert as it monitors the foreign exchange (FX) market.
Fed Governor Stephen Miran said on Monday that a weaker USD isn’t much of an issue for the central bank right now. “I don't view it as something that sort of had material consequences for monetary policy thus far,” he said.
Traders await the release of the US Retail Sales data later on Tuesday for fresh impetus. On Wednesday, the attention will shift to the delayed employment report for January. Markets expect Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) to increase by 70,000 in January, with the Unemployment Rate holding at 4.4%. Any signs of improvement in the US labour market could help limit the Greenback’s losses in the near term.
