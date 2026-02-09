NZD/USD claws back into near-term bull country

The daily chart shows NZD/USD completing a broad base-building process after bottoming at 0.5580 in late October 2025, with price now trading at 0.6053, above both the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.5867 and the 200 EMA at 0.5849. The recovery from the October low produced a higher-low sequence through November and December, with the pair breaking above the 0.5850 resistance zone (a level that capped rallies for much of August and September) in late December and accelerating into January. A strong impulse leg in late January pushed NZD/USD to a high of 0.6121, its best level since mid-July 2025, before sellers stepped in and forced a pullback last week as mixed New Zealand employment data cooled expectations for a near-term rate hike from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). The unemployment rate climbed to 5.4% in Q4, a decade high, even as employment growth of 0.5% beat forecasts, prompting markets to push back the expected timing of a hike from September to October. The RBNZ is holding its Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 2.25% after an aggressive easing cycle, and its first policy meeting under new Governor Anna Breman on February 18 will be closely watched for any shift in forward guidance.

Monday's session saw the pair open at 0.6013 and rally 0.57% to close at 0.6053, with the daily high at 0.6061 and a low of 0.5997, as broad US Dollar weakness supported risk-sensitive currencies. The bullish candle confirmed a bounce off the 0.5950 to 0.6000 support zone, which aligns with previous resistance from mid-January now acting as a floor. The Stochastic Oscillator (14, 5, 5) reads 77.37/80.04, pushing into overbought territory and suggesting near-term upside momentum could face resistance soon. Immediate resistance sits at 0.6100 to 0.6121, the January high, where sellers previously appeared on the daily chart with a long upper wick rejection candle. A daily close above 0.6121 would clear that barrier and target the July 2025 highs near 0.6150. On the downside, the 0.5950 area serves as first support, with the converging 50 and 200 EMAs around 0.5850 to 0.5870 providing a stronger structural floor. The golden cross forming between these two moving averages adds a bullish structural signal, though with the RBNZ meeting just nine days away and January's delayed US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data due Wednesday, two-way volatility is likely to increase as the week progresses.

NZD/USD daily chart