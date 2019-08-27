USD/CAD technical analysis: Set-up already seems to have turned in favour of bearish traders

- After repeated failures near the 1.3340-45 region, the USD/CAD pair witnessed some follow-through selling for the third consecutive session on Tuesday.
- The downfall finally seems to have confirmed a breakthrough a near two-week-old trading range and sets the stage for a further near-term depreciating move.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts maintained their bearish bias and have just started drifting into the negative territory on the daily chart, further reinforcing the near-term bearish outlook for the major.
A follow-through selling below the 1.3225-20 horizontal support will reaffirm the negative bias and turn the pair vulnerable to test sub-1.3200 level before eventually dropping to its next major support near the 1.3150-45 region.
On the flip side, the near-term trading range support breakpoint – around mid-1.3200s – now seems to act as immediate resistance and any subsequent recovery might now remain capped ahead of the 1.3300 handle.
USD/CAD 4-hourly chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3239
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1.3254
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3257
|Daily SMA50
|1.3178
|Daily SMA100
|1.3296
|Daily SMA200
|1.3315
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.332
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3247
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3346
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3251
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3215
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3016
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3275
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3292
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3227
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3154
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3301
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3348
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3375
