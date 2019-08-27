USD/CAD technical analysis: Set-up already seems to have turned in favour of bearish traders

Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts maintained their bearish bias and have just started drifting into the negative territory on the daily chart , further reinforcing the near-term bearish outlook for the major. A follow-through selling below the 1.3225-20 horizontal support will reaffirm the negative bias and turn the pair vulnerable to test sub-1.3200 level before eventually dropping to its next major support near the 1.3150-45 region. On the flip side, the near-term trading range support breakpoint – around mid-1.3200s – now seems to act as immediate resistance and any subsequent recovery might now remain capped ahead of the 1.3300 handle.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.