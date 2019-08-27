USD/CAD technical analysis: Set-up already seems to have turned in favour of bearish traders

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • After repeated failures near the 1.3340-45 region, the USD/CAD pair witnessed some follow-through selling for the third consecutive session on Tuesday.
  • The downfall finally seems to have confirmed a breakthrough a near two-week-old trading range and sets the stage for a further near-term depreciating move.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts maintained their bearish bias and have just started drifting into the negative territory on the daily chart, further reinforcing the near-term bearish outlook for the major.
 
A follow-through selling below the 1.3225-20 horizontal support will reaffirm the negative bias and turn the pair vulnerable to test sub-1.3200 level before eventually dropping to its next major support near the 1.3150-45 region.
 
On the flip side, the near-term trading range support breakpoint – around mid-1.3200s – now seems to act as immediate resistance and any subsequent recovery might now remain capped ahead of the 1.3300 handle.

USD/CAD 4-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3239
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 1.3254
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3257
Daily SMA50 1.3178
Daily SMA100 1.3296
Daily SMA200 1.3315
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.332
Previous Daily Low 1.3247
Previous Weekly High 1.3346
Previous Weekly Low 1.3251
Previous Monthly High 1.3215
Previous Monthly Low 1.3016
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3275
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3292
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3227
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.32
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3154
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3301
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3348
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3375

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds onto 1.1100 after German GDP, amid trade uncertainty

EUR/USD holds onto 1.1100 after German GDP, amid trade uncertainty

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100 after losing ground on Monday as the US and China expressed calm on trade talks following a turbulent Friday. Today, markets are marginally less optimistic. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises above 1.2250 as UK opposition agrees path to block no-deal

GBP/USD rises above 1.2250 as UK opposition agrees path to block no-deal

GBP/USD is rising above 1.2250. Opposition leaders have agreed to work together via legislation to stop a no-deal Brexit. PM Johnson reiterated his stance the UK must leave by October 31.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: uncertainty underpins the JPY

USD/JPY: uncertainty underpins the JPY

Japanese July Corporate Service Price Index came in at 0.5%. US-China trade war to keep escalating and hurting the market’s sentiment. USD/JPY at risk to retest yearly lows on a break below 105.60, the immediate support.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Surrenders early modest gains to test 50-hour SMA support

Gold: Surrenders early modest gains to test 50-hour SMA support

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have been losing positive momentum but maintained their bullish bias on 4-hourly/daily charts, supporting prospects for some dip-buying interest at lower levels.

Gold News

US Conference Board Consumer Sentiment Preview: Jobs, jobs, jobs

US Conference Board Consumer Sentiment Preview: Jobs, jobs, jobs

Consumer confidence forecast to decline but remain buoyant in August. Labor market strength continues to support consumer optimism. Trade conflicts and tariffs have yet to damage consumer sentiment.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  