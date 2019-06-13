USD/CAD technical analysis: Greenback gaining some traction above 1.3300

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CAD is trading above 1.3300 support.
  • The level to beat for bulls is 1.3360. 

USD/CAD daily chart

The market is trading in a bull trend above its 200-day simple moving average (DSMA).

USD/CAD 4-hour chart

USD/CAD trades below its main SMAs. 

USD/CAD 30-minute chart

The currency pair is trading above 1.3300 support and its main SMAs. A break above 1.3360 can lead to 1.3400 and 1.3430. Support is at 1.3300 and 1.3280. 


Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3331
Today Daily Change -0.0013
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 1.3344
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3417
Daily SMA50 1.3413
Daily SMA100 1.3348
Daily SMA200 1.3279
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3346
Previous Daily Low 1.3274
Previous Weekly High 1.3529
Previous Weekly Low 1.3262
Previous Monthly High 1.3566
Previous Monthly Low 1.3357
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3318
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3301
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3296
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3249
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3224
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3368
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3393
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.344

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD flirts with 100-day MA support ahead of China data

EUR/USD flirts with 100-day MA support ahead of China data

EUR/USD is sitting on the 100-day moving average (MA) support of 1.1270 with investors awaiting the release of China’s industrial production and retail sales data for May. The pair closed below 1.1283 on Thursday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD on a back foot as traders await fresh clues from Carney's speech

GBP/USD on a back foot as traders await fresh clues from Carney's speech

With the latest political developments at the UK likely favoring a hard Brexit, investors await fresh clues from the BOE’s Carney for fresh impulse while the GBP/USD pair trades unmotivated ahead of the UK open on Friday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY supported by positive S&P 500 futures despite geopolitical risks

USD/JPY supported by positive S&P 500 futures despite geopolitical risks

USD/JPY stands resilient and holds the downside near 108.25 region, in the face of the suspected attacks on two oil tankers that escalate US-Iran geopolitical rift, as a postive tone around the S&P 500 futures underpins. 

USD/JPY News

Gold nearing the year’s high amid US-Iran rift

Gold nearing the year’s high amid US-Iran rift

Safe havens including Gold are on the bids as a recent tussle between the US and Iran over 2 oil tankers’ blast in the Gulf of Oman turns serious. Traders look to China data dump for fresh impetus. 

Gold News

US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: Happiness and caution

US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: Happiness and caution

American consumer sentiment has consolidated at its best levels of the post-recession era after the volatility around the partial government shutdown in December and January.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location