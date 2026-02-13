TRENDING:
US CPI
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Gold: Sharp reversal after stellar rally – UOB

Gold: Sharp reversal after stellar rally – UOB
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

UOB Global Economics & Markets Research reports a steep selloff in Gold and other precious metals as AI-related risk aversion hit broader markets. They describe algorithmic trading and profit taking as factors behind the move, following a strong prior rally. The note details large percentage declines in Gold, Silver and Copper, underscoring fragile sentiment in the commodities complex.

Precious metals slump on risk aversion

"Gold plunged as concerns about AI spurred a selloff across financial markets with algorithmic traders appearing to amplify the precious metal’s sudden drop."

"Bullion fell as much as 4.1% while silver plunged 11%."

"Copper on the London Metal Exchange declined 2.9%."

"Market talks also indicated some profit taking was done amidst the precious metal’s recent stellar rally."

"Spot gold fell 3.2% to USD4,920.37/oz at NY close, silver dropped 11% to USD75.15/oz, while platinum and palladium fell and copper on the LME slid 2.2%."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD tests nine-day EMA support near 1.1850

EUR/USD tests nine-day EMA support near 1.1850

EUR/USD remains in the negative territory for the fourth successive session, trading around 1.1870 during the Asian hours on Friday. The 14-day Relative Strength Index momentum indicator at 56 stays above the midline, confirming steady momentum. RSI has eased but remains above 50, indicating momentum remains constructive for the bulls.

GBP/USD consolidates around 1.3600 vs. USD; looks to US CPI for fresh impetus

GBP/USD consolidates around 1.3600 vs. USD; looks to US CPI for fresh impetus

The GBP/USD pair remains on the defensive through the Asian session on Friday, though it lacks bearish conviction and holds above the 1.3600 mark as traders await the release of the US consumer inflation figures before placing directional bets.

Gold recovers swiftly from weekly low, climbs back closer to $5,000 ahead of US CPI

Gold recovers swiftly from weekly low, climbs back closer to $5,000 ahead of US CPI

Gold regains positive traction during the Asian session on Friday and recovers a part of the previous day's heavy losses to the $4,878-4,877 region, or the weekly low. The commodity has now moved back closer to the $5,000 psychological mark as traders keenly await the release of the US consumer inflation figures for more cues about the Federal Reserve's policy path.

Solana: Mixed market sentiment caps recovery

Solana: Mixed market sentiment caps recovery

Solana is trading at $79 as of Friday, following a correction of over 9% so far this week. On-chain and derivatives data indicates mixed sentiment among traders, further limiting the chances of a price recovery.

A tale of two labour markets: Headline strength masks underlying weakness

A tale of two labour markets: Headline strength masks underlying weakness

Undoubtedly, yesterday’s delayed US January jobs report delivered a strong headline – one that surpassed most estimates. However, optimism quickly faded amid sobering benchmark revisions.

Solana Price Forecast: Mixed market sentiment caps recovery

Solana Price Forecast: Mixed market sentiment caps recovery

Solana (SOL) is trading at $79 as of Friday, following a correction of over 9% so far this week. On-chain and derivatives data indicates mixed sentiment among traders, further limiting the chances of a price recovery.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers