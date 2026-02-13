TRENDING:
US CPI
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

WTI declines to near $62.50 amid oversupply fears

  • WTI price tumbles to near $62.50 in Friday’s early European session. 
  • The IEA said global oil demand growth would be weaker than expected this year. 
  • US crude oil inventories saw a massive build last week, weighing on the WTI price. 
WTI declines to near $62.50 amid oversupply fears
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $62.50 during the early European trading hours on Friday. The WTI price attracts some sellers amid persistent oversupply concerns. 

The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Thursday projected in its monthly report that this year global oil demand growth will be weaker than previously expected, with overall supply set to exceed demand.

Furthermore, a significant build in US crude stockpiles might contribute to the WTI’s downside. According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) weekly report, crude oil stockpiles in the US for the week ending February 6 climbed by 8.53 million barrels, compared to a fall of 3.455 million barrels in the previous week.  

On the other hand, rising tensions between the United States and Iran could underpin the WTI price. The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that the US is considering seizing tankers with Iranian crude, and the US could send a second aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East should nuclear talks with Iran fail.   

Traders will closely monitor the developments surrounding diplomatic relations between the US and Iran. “The main driving force in the oil markets currently is still US-Iran tensions,” said Zhou Mi, an analyst at a research institute affiliated with Chaos Ternary Futures Co. “Prices are likely to remain volatile.”

WTI Oil FAQs

WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.

Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.

The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.

OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD tests nine-day EMA support near 1.1850

EUR/USD tests nine-day EMA support near 1.1850

EUR/USD remains in the negative territory for the fourth successive session, trading around 1.1870 during the Asian hours on Friday. The 14-day Relative Strength Index momentum indicator at 56 stays above the midline, confirming steady momentum. RSI has eased but remains above 50, indicating momentum remains constructive for the bulls.

GBP/USD consolidates around 1.3600 vs. USD; looks to US CPI for fresh impetus

GBP/USD consolidates around 1.3600 vs. USD; looks to US CPI for fresh impetus

The GBP/USD pair remains on the defensive through the Asian session on Friday, though it lacks bearish conviction and holds above the 1.3600 mark as traders await the release of the US consumer inflation figures before placing directional bets.

Gold recovers swiftly from weekly low, climbs back closer to $5,000 ahead of US CPI

Gold recovers swiftly from weekly low, climbs back closer to $5,000 ahead of US CPI

Gold regains positive traction during the Asian session on Friday and recovers a part of the previous day's heavy losses to the $4,878-4,877 region, or the weekly low. The commodity has now moved back closer to the $5,000 psychological mark as traders keenly await the release of the US consumer inflation figures for more cues about the Federal Reserve's policy path.

Solana: Mixed market sentiment caps recovery

Solana: Mixed market sentiment caps recovery

Solana is trading at $79 as of Friday, following a correction of over 9% so far this week. On-chain and derivatives data indicates mixed sentiment among traders, further limiting the chances of a price recovery.

A tale of two labour markets: Headline strength masks underlying weakness

A tale of two labour markets: Headline strength masks underlying weakness

Undoubtedly, yesterday’s delayed US January jobs report delivered a strong headline – one that surpassed most estimates. However, optimism quickly faded amid sobering benchmark revisions.

Solana Price Forecast: Mixed market sentiment caps recovery

Solana Price Forecast: Mixed market sentiment caps recovery

Solana (SOL) is trading at $79 as of Friday, following a correction of over 9% so far this week. On-chain and derivatives data indicates mixed sentiment among traders, further limiting the chances of a price recovery.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers