USD/CAD technical analysis: Greenback consolidating losses near 1.3200 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CAD is consolidating the losses seen last week.
  • 1.3232 can be initial resistance on the way up.



USD/CAD daily chart


Last week, USD/CAD dropped below the 1.3200 figure and the main daily simple moving average (DSMA). 


USD/CAD 4-hour chart


USD/CAD is consolidating its losses below its main SMAs. Bears need to break below 1.3150 (last week low) to reach 1.3120 and 1.3084 swing lows.


USD/CAD 30-minute chart


The market is trading within Friday’s range as the 50 SMA crossed above the 100 SMA suggesting a correction up in the near term. Resistances are seen at 1.3232, 1.3310 and 1.3345, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3206
Today Daily Change -0.0014
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 1.322
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3373
Daily SMA50 1.3409
Daily SMA100 1.3356
Daily SMA200 1.3287
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3232
Previous Daily Low 1.3162
Previous Weekly High 1.3434
Previous Weekly Low 1.3151
Previous Monthly High 1.3566
Previous Monthly Low 1.3357
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3205
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3189
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3178
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3136
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3109
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3247
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3274
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3316

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

