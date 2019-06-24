USD/CAD technical analysis: Greenback consolidating losses near 1.3200 handle

USD/CAD is consolidating the losses seen last week.

USD/CAD daily chart



Last week, USD/CAD dropped below the 1.3200 figure and the main daily simple moving average (DSMA).



USD/CAD 4-hour chart



USD/CAD is consolidating its losses below its main SMAs. Bears need to break below 1.3150 (last week low) to reach 1.3120 and 1.3084 swing lows.



USD/CAD 30-minute chart



The market is trading within Friday’s range as the 50 SMA crossed above the 100 SMA suggesting a correction up in the near term. Resistances are seen at 1.3232, 1.3310 and 1.3345, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels

USD/CAD Overview Today last price 1.3206 Today Daily Change -0.0014 Today Daily Change % -0.11 Today daily open 1.322 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3373 Daily SMA50 1.3409 Daily SMA100 1.3356 Daily SMA200 1.3287 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3232 Previous Daily Low 1.3162 Previous Weekly High 1.3434 Previous Weekly Low 1.3151 Previous Monthly High 1.3566 Previous Monthly Low 1.3357 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3205 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3189 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3178 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3136 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3109 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3247 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3274 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3316



