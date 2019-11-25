USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Greenback battling with the 1.3300 handle near the November highs

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CAD is about to roll into the Asian session near the 1.3300 figure. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1.3341/1.3354 resistance zone. 
 

USD/CAD daily chart

 
The loonie on the daily chart is trading near the November highs while above the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). The market is likely to keep appreciating from here.
 

USD/CAD four-hour chart

 
USD/CAD is evolving above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. A break above 1.3341/1.3354 resistance zone can see the market accelerates towards 1.3437 in the medium term, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

USD/CAD 30-minute chart

 
USD/CAD is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting a bullish bias in the near term. Support is seen at the 1.3271 and 1.3230 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3303
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 1.3292
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3203
Daily SMA50 1.3216
Daily SMA100 1.321
Daily SMA200 1.3277
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.33
Previous Daily Low 1.3254
Previous Weekly High 1.3328
Previous Weekly Low 1.3156
Previous Monthly High 1.3349
Previous Monthly Low 1.3042
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3283
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3272
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3264
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3237
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3219
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.331
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3328
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3355

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD battles to retain the 1.1000 level

GBP/USD remains unable to advance beyond 1.2900

USD/JPY: Bullish beyond 109.10

Gold prices continue to bleed-out on trade-deal optimism

China puts IP and Forced Transfer on the table

