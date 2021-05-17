USD/CAD surrenders modest intraday gains, hangs near 1.2100 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD continued with its struggle to register any meaningful recovery from multi-year lows.
  • Dovish Fed expectations, sliding US bond yields weighed on the USD bulls and capped gains.
  • Softer crude oil prices undermined the loonie and helped limit losses amid coronavirus jitters.

The USD/CAD pair retreated around 25-30 pips from daily tops and refreshed session lows in the last hour, with bears now eyeing weakness below the 1.2100 mark.

The pair struggled to capitalize on its modest Asian session uptick to the 1.2135 region and remained well within the striking distance of near six-year lows touched last week. A combination of factors held the USD dollar bulls from placing any aggressive bets and capped the upside for the USD/CAD pair. However, a softer tone around crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked loonie and helped limit any deeper losses, at least for the time being.

The USD was being weighed down by Friday's disappointing US Retail Sales data, which reaffirmed the Fed's dovish view and forced investors to trim their bets for an earlier than anticipated tightening. This, along with the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields, further acted as a headwind for the greenback. That said, worries about the continuous surge in new coronavirus cases in Asia might extend some support to the safe-haven greenback.

From a technical perspective, the recent price action over the past one week or so might still be categorized as consolidative. Apart from this, the USD/CAD pair's inability to register any meaningful recovery suggests that the near-term bearish trend might still be far from being over. This, in turn, indicates that the path of least resistance remains to the downside. Hence, any attempted recovery might still be seen as an opportunity for bearish traders.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Monday, either from the US or Canada, leaving the USD at the mercy of the US bond yields. Traders might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment and oil price dynamics to grab some short-term impetus. The key focus, however, will remain on the release of FOMC monetary policy meeting minutes on Wednesday, which will be looked upon to determine the next leg of a directional move.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2108
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.2105
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2303
Daily SMA50 1.2451
Daily SMA100 1.258
Daily SMA200 1.2843
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2179
Previous Daily Low 1.2081
Previous Weekly High 1.2203
Previous Weekly Low 1.2046
Previous Monthly High 1.2654
Previous Monthly Low 1.2266
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2118
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2142
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2064
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2023
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1966
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2162
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.222
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2261

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Are you new to trading or have been trading for a while and you feel stuck?

Try with us!
Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hovers above 1.21 as US Treasury yields ease

EUR/USD hovers above 1.21 as US Treasury yields ease

EUR/USD is trading below 1.2150 but off the lows, as US Treasury yields retreat and weigh on the dollar. Earlier, the safe-haven greenback benefited from flows after China reported disappointing data. Fed officials are set to speak later in the day.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions

GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions

GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain. 

GBP/USD News

GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions

GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions

GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain. 

GBP/USD News

Dogecoin Price remains on track to hit new all-time highs at $1

Dogecoin Price remains on track to hit new all-time highs at $1

Dogecoin price shows resilience as it treads the demand zone extending from $0.489 to $0.522. The 100 four-hour SMA at $0.504 coincides with this range and adds credence to a potential bounce. Clearing the $0.569 resistance will allow DOGE to skyrocket 75% to $1.

Read more

Week Ahead on Wall Street: Don’t fight the Fed continues to be the narrative as data disappoints

Week Ahead on Wall Street: Don’t fight the Fed continues to be the narrative as data disappoints

Equity indices look set to close the week in positive mode despite poor retail sales data. Meme retail stocks roar back as Bitcoin struggles to hold 50,000. Big tech also sees flows as equity inflows continue for the 14th week.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures