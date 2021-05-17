USD/CAD surrenders modest intraday gains, hangs near 1.2100 mark

- USD/CAD continued with its struggle to register any meaningful recovery from multi-year lows.
- Dovish Fed expectations, sliding US bond yields weighed on the USD bulls and capped gains.
- Softer crude oil prices undermined the loonie and helped limit losses amid coronavirus jitters.
The USD/CAD pair retreated around 25-30 pips from daily tops and refreshed session lows in the last hour, with bears now eyeing weakness below the 1.2100 mark.
The pair struggled to capitalize on its modest Asian session uptick to the 1.2135 region and remained well within the striking distance of near six-year lows touched last week. A combination of factors held the USD dollar bulls from placing any aggressive bets and capped the upside for the USD/CAD pair. However, a softer tone around crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked loonie and helped limit any deeper losses, at least for the time being.
The USD was being weighed down by Friday's disappointing US Retail Sales data, which reaffirmed the Fed's dovish view and forced investors to trim their bets for an earlier than anticipated tightening. This, along with the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields, further acted as a headwind for the greenback. That said, worries about the continuous surge in new coronavirus cases in Asia might extend some support to the safe-haven greenback.
From a technical perspective, the recent price action over the past one week or so might still be categorized as consolidative. Apart from this, the USD/CAD pair's inability to register any meaningful recovery suggests that the near-term bearish trend might still be far from being over. This, in turn, indicates that the path of least resistance remains to the downside. Hence, any attempted recovery might still be seen as an opportunity for bearish traders.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Monday, either from the US or Canada, leaving the USD at the mercy of the US bond yields. Traders might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment and oil price dynamics to grab some short-term impetus. The key focus, however, will remain on the release of FOMC monetary policy meeting minutes on Wednesday, which will be looked upon to determine the next leg of a directional move.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2108
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2105
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2303
|Daily SMA50
|1.2451
|Daily SMA100
|1.258
|Daily SMA200
|1.2843
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2179
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2081
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2203
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2046
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2654
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2266
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2118
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2142
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2064
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2023
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1966
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2162
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.222
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2261
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers above 1.21 as US Treasury yields ease
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2150 but off the lows, as US Treasury yields retreat and weigh on the dollar. Earlier, the safe-haven greenback benefited from flows after China reported disappointing data. Fed officials are set to speak later in the day.
GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain.
GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain.
Dogecoin Price remains on track to hit new all-time highs at $1
Dogecoin price shows resilience as it treads the demand zone extending from $0.489 to $0.522. The 100 four-hour SMA at $0.504 coincides with this range and adds credence to a potential bounce. Clearing the $0.569 resistance will allow DOGE to skyrocket 75% to $1.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Don’t fight the Fed continues to be the narrative as data disappoints
Equity indices look set to close the week in positive mode despite poor retail sales data. Meme retail stocks roar back as Bitcoin struggles to hold 50,000. Big tech also sees flows as equity inflows continue for the 14th week.