USD/CAD surrenders 1.3700 as USD Index corrects and oil price advances

- USD/CAD has slipped further below 1.3700 amid an extended correction in the USD Index.
- Oil price has scaled above $69.00 amid the revised 2023 China GDP forecast to 6.0% from 5.5% previously estimated.
- Going forward, Canada’s Inflation data will be of utmost importance.
The USD/CAD pair has slipped below the round-level support of 1.3700 in the Asian session. The Loonie asset is following the footprints of the US Dollar Index (DXY) and has witnessed selling pressure. The downside move in the major is also backed by an extension in the oil price on the upside.
S&P500 futures have recovered nominal losses generated in the early Asian session, portraying further improvement in the risk appetite of the market participants. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has slipped below the crucial support of 104.20 and is expected to remain on the tenterhooks as the Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to sound less hawkish in its monetary policy meeting next week.
Meanwhile, US government bonds are showing confusing performance amid a lack of clarity over the Fed’s monetary policy outlook. The 10-year US Treasury yields are hovering around 3.57%.
Going forward, the Canadian Dollar is likely to dance to the tunes of Canada’s inflation data, which will release on Tuesday. As per the consensus, the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to accelerate by 0.4%, lower than the former release of 0.5%. This might drag the annual headline CPI further to 5.5%. Also, the annual core CPI is expected to trim to 4.6% from the former release of 5.0%.
It seems that Canadian inflation is declining according to the roadmap designed by the Bank of Canada (BoC) to bring down stubborn inflation and achieve price stability.
Investors should be aware of the fact that BoC Governor Tiff Macklem has already held interest rates steady at 4.5%. BoC Macklem considers the current monetary policy as restrictive enough to scale down price pressures.
On the oil front, oil price has extended its recovery above $69.00 as investment banking firm, Goldman Sachs, has revised 2023 China’s GDP projections to 6% from 5.5% anticipated earlier. It is worth noting that Canada is a leading exporter of oil to the United States and higher oil prices would support the Canadian Dollar.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3693
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|1.3722
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3645
|Daily SMA50
|1.3492
|Daily SMA100
|1.3508
|Daily SMA200
|1.3335
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3788
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3714
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3862
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3582
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3666
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3262
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3742
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.376
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3694
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3667
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.362
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3769
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3815
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3843
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD surges past 0.6700 amid risk-on mood
AUD/USD is rallying above 0.6700, perking up from the 0.6660s. The Aussie capitalizes on an improved approved appetite for risk assets after US authorities stepped in and rescued First Republic Bank. All eyes remain on the baking sector updates and US data.
EUR/USD advances to 1.0650 as risk flows down the US Dollar
EUR/USD has extended its recovery toward 1.0650, as the US Dollar Index is losing further steam on Friday. Dovish Fed expectations and US First Republic Bank's relief plan revive risk appetite and weigh on the safe-haven US Dollar. Eurozone/ US data next on tap.
Gold bulls approach $1,955 with eyes on Fed
Gold price braces for the biggest weekly gains since early November, during a three-week winning streak, even as markets appear easy on Friday after a volatile week. the precious metal grinds higher past the $1,925 resistance confluence amid cautious optimism.
Here is why AXS price is looking at a 15% climb to $9.40
Axie Infinity price is trading with a bullish bias on the lower timeframe, moving upwards along a bullish trendline. The gaming token followed the precedent set by the broader market, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) taking the lead.
Yellen rescues are not for everyone?
Treasury Secretary Yellen was questioned on the Hill yesterday and stating clearly that bank rescues are not for everyone? The banking crisis may just be beginning after all. We delve into the latest updates on the ongoing banking crisis including the recent testimony of Yellen on Capitol Hill.