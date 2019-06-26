USD/CAD struggles near multi-month lows, just above mid-1.3100s

  • The USD builds on the overnight bounce but fails to inspire bulls.
  • Rallying Oil prices underpin Loonie and continue to exert pressure.
  • Traders now eye US durable goods orders data for a fresh impetus.

The USD/CAD continued with its struggle to register any meaningful recovery and remained well within the striking distance of multi-month lows, just above mid-1.3100s.

Despite the ongoing US Dollar recovery, the pair failed to attract any buying interest and remained on the defensive for the third consecutive session - also marking its sixth day of negative move in the previous seven.

It is worth reporting that the greenback on Tuesday staged a goodish rebound from multi-month lows in reaction to not so dovish comments by St Louis Fed President James Bullard and the Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

A strong follow-through rally in Crude Oil prices continued underpinning demand for the commodity-linked currency - Loonie and turned out to be one of the key factors that kept exerting some downward pressure on the major.

Oil prices have been squeezing higher amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and got an additional boost after the latest API reported a fall in US crude inventories by 7.5 million barrels during the week ended June 21.

The Canadian Dollar was further supported by the overnight release of better-than-expected wholesale sales figures, with recorded a growth of 1.7% on a monthly basis in April as compared to 1.4% rise in the previous month.

Meanwhile, bearish traders are likely to wait for a sustained break through mid-1.3100s (multi-month lows) before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move ahead of Wednesday's US macro data.

The US economic docket features the important release of durable goods order data, which coupled with Oil price dynamics will be looked upon for some meaningful trading impetus later during the early North-American session.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3161
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 1.317
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3344
Daily SMA50 1.3402
Daily SMA100 1.3357
Daily SMA200 1.3289
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3209
Previous Daily Low 1.3152
Previous Weekly High 1.3434
Previous Weekly Low 1.3151
Previous Monthly High 1.3566
Previous Monthly Low 1.3357
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3174
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3187
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3146
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3121
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.309
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3202
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3233
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3258

 

 

