USD/CAD steadies below 1.3900 despite falling crude oil prices

- USD/CAD fell to its lowest level in more than two weeks.
- Broad-based USD weakness allows the bearish pressure on the pair to remain intact.
- Falling crude oil prices help USD/CAD limit losses for the time being.
The USD/CAD pair extended its slide on Tuesday and touched its lowest level since the last day of April at 1.3872. As of writing, the pair was down 0.38% on a daily basis at 1.3881.
USD remains on the back foot
The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback seems to be allowing the pair to push lower for the second straight day. After dropping 0.75% on Monday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) failed to stage a rebound amid a lack of fresh fundamental drivers. At the moment, the index is at fresh weekly lows near 99.30, losing 0.3% on the day.
The monthly data published by the US Census Bureau revealed that Housing Starts and Building Permits fell by 30.2% and 20.8%, respectively, but was ignored by the market participants.
Meanwhile, during his testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that the Fed remains committed to supporting the economy. Furthermore, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin noted that economic conditions were expected to improve in the third and fourth quarters.
On the other hand, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), which gained more than 20% in the last three trading days, made a technical correction on Tuesday. With the WTI trading a little below $32 with a daily loss of 1.5%, the commodity-sensitive loonie struggled to preserve its strength against the USD and limited USD/CAD's downside.
On Wednesday, the Consumer Price Index data from Canada will be watched closely by the market participants. Later in the day, the FOMC will release the minutes of its April 28-29 meeting.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3878
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0059
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42
|Today daily open
|1.3937
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4048
|Daily SMA50
|1.4078
|Daily SMA100
|1.3642
|Daily SMA200
|1.3432
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4114
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3936
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4141
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3901
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4299
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.385
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4004
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4046
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3877
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3818
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3699
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4055
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4174
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4233
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims early gains, holds above 1.0920
The American dollar recovers as Fed’s Powell testifies before the Congress. The soft tone of equities weighs on high-yielding currencies, particularly European ones.
GBP/USD extends daily gains, flirts with 1.2300
The Sterling continues to strengthen against the greenback, despite awful UK employment figures. The kingdom announced a post-Brexit tariffs’ regime.
Cryptocurrencies: War for dominance still at play
Bitcoin's dominance goal is at 60% in the medium term. Extreme mistrust is reflected in sentiment levels inappropriate to current price levels. Ripple is prone to sudden movements, but with no visibility in the direction.
Gold flirts with daily tops, around $1740 level
Gold edged higher during the early North American session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1740 region.
WTI holding in bullish yet dubious territories in the $30's
The price of a barrel of oil is currently trading at $31.58 having travelled between a range of $31.15 and $32.89, -1.89% at the time of writing. The risk-on sentiment is fading as we progress through the week although that is not to say the fundamentals are not favourable for oil in the near term.