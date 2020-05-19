USD/CAD steadies below 1.3900 despite falling crude oil prices

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD fell to its lowest level in more than two weeks.
  • Broad-based USD weakness allows the bearish pressure on the pair to remain intact.
  • Falling crude oil prices help USD/CAD limit losses for the time being.

The USD/CAD pair extended its slide on Tuesday and touched its lowest level since the last day of April at 1.3872. As of writing, the pair was down 0.38% on a daily basis at 1.3881.

USD remains on the back foot

The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback seems to be allowing the pair to push lower for the second straight day. After dropping 0.75% on Monday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) failed to stage a rebound amid a lack of fresh fundamental drivers. At the moment, the index is at fresh weekly lows near 99.30, losing 0.3% on the day.

The monthly data published by the US Census Bureau revealed that Housing Starts and Building Permits fell by 30.2% and 20.8%, respectively, but was ignored by the market participants.

Meanwhile, during his testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that the Fed remains committed to supporting the economy. Furthermore, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin noted that economic conditions were expected to improve in the third and fourth quarters. 

On the other hand, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), which gained more than 20% in the last three trading days, made a technical correction on Tuesday. With the WTI trading a little below $32 with a daily loss of 1.5%, the commodity-sensitive loonie struggled to preserve its strength against the USD and limited USD/CAD's downside.

On Wednesday, the Consumer Price Index data from Canada will be watched closely by the market participants. Later in the day, the FOMC will release the minutes of its April 28-29 meeting. 

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3878
Today Daily Change -0.0059
Today Daily Change % -0.42
Today daily open 1.3937
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4048
Daily SMA50 1.4078
Daily SMA100 1.3642
Daily SMA200 1.3432
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4114
Previous Daily Low 1.3936
Previous Weekly High 1.4141
Previous Weekly Low 1.3901
Previous Monthly High 1.4299
Previous Monthly Low 1.385
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4004
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4046
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3877
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3818
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3699
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4055
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4174
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4233

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

