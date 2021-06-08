USD/CAD stays directionless, trades in narrow range below 1.2100

- USD/CAD is struggling to find direction on Tuesday.
- US Dollar Index clings to small gains above 90.00.
- WTI stays in a consolidation phase after renewing multi-year highs on Monday.
After closing the first day of the week little changed at 1.2079, the USD/CAD pair continues to move sideways on Tuesday and was last seen posting small daily losses at 1.2075.
Oil prices push lower after latest rally
On Monday, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) touched its highest level since October 2018 at $69.97 but ended up closing the day with small losses at $69.20. Ahead of the American Petroleum Institue's (API) Weekly Crude Oil Stock data, WTI is down 1% at $68.50, making it difficult for the commodity-sensitive loonie to gather strength against its rivals.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is fluctuating in a tight range above 90.00, not allowing USD/CAD to gain traction. Later in the session, Goods Trade Balance and JOLTS Job Openings data will be featured in the US economic docket. Statistics Canada will release the April International Merchandise Trade report as well.
Nevertheless, USD/CAD is unlikely to react to these data as investors wait for the Bank of Canada (BoC) to announced its policy decisions on Wednesday.
Bank of Canada Preview: QE reduction to continue later in 2021.
Meanwhile, Wall Street's main indexes look to open near Monday's closing levels as US stock futures trade little changed on the day.
Technical levels to watch for
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|68.44
|Today Daily Change
|-0.66
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.96
|Today daily open
|69.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|66.14
|Daily SMA50
|63.79
|Daily SMA100
|61.47
|Daily SMA200
|52.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|69.85
|Previous Daily Low
|68.79
|Previous Weekly High
|69.61
|Previous Weekly Low
|66.31
|Previous Monthly High
|67.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|61.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|69.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|69.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|68.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|68.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|67.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|69.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|70.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|70.76
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
