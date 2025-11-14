USD/CAD stays below 1.4050 as Oil gains, US data concerns persist

USD/CAD inches lower after registering gains in the previous session, trading around 1.4020 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair remains subdued as the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) receives support from higher Oil prices. It is worth noting that Canada is the largest crude exporter to the United States (US).

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price gains for the second successive session, trading around $59.50, up by more than 1.5%, at the time of writing. Crude prices rose after a Ukrainian drone strike damaged an Oil depot at Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The Krasnodar region’s operational headquarters said on Telegram that drone debris hit three apartments, an Oil facility at a trans-shipment complex, and several coastal structures, per Reuters.

The USD/CAD pair also draws downward pressure as the US Dollar (USD) struggles, with economic caution in the United States (US) overshadowing improved sentiment after the shutdown’s end. National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett cautioned that some October data may “never materialize,” as several agencies were unable to gather information during the shutdown. US President Donald Trump signed the government funding bill on Thursday to end the record 43-day government shutdown in US history.

However, the Greenback may regain ground amid cautious Fedspeak, which has decreased the odds of a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in December. The CME FedWatch Tool shows markets pricing in nearly a 50% chance of a 25-basis-point Fed rate cut in December, down from 69% a week ago.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President Alberto Musalem highlighted the need for caution on Thursday, noting there is limited room to ease without risking overly accommodative policy. Meanwhile, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari added that inflation remains too high at 3%. Initial private-sector reports for October suggest a cooling labor market and wavering consumer confidence, with persistent concerns about inflation.