The USD/CAD pair declines to near 1.4100, snapping the five-day winning streak during the early European session on Thursday. A recovery in crude oil prices underpins the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) against the Greenback. The Canadian October Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) report is due later on Thursday. Also, the Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor, Tiff Macklem, is scheduled to speak.

Stronger-than-expected US private payroll data might help limit the US Dollar’s (USD) losses. The Automatic Data Processing (ADP) revealed on Wednesday that private sector employment in the US climbed by 42K in October, compared to the 29K decrease (revised from -32K) recorded in the previous month. This figure came in above the market consensus of 25K.

Last week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said a rate cut in December was not guaranteed in remarks after the US central bank’s latest policy easing. Traders have priced in about a 70% probability of a Fed rate cut in December, down from 93% a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Meanwhile, the rebound in crude oil prices could support the commodity-linked Loonie and act as a headwind for the pair. It’s worth noting that Canada is the largest oil exporter to the US, and higher crude oil prices tend to have a positive impact on the CAD value.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 2.25% last week, but Governor Tiff Macklem said he would be ready to respond if Canada's economic outlook changed materially. This decision was the second cut in a row, bringing the rate down to the lowest since July 2022.