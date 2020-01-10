USD/CAD snaps three-day winning streak below 21-day SMA ahead of US/Canada jobs data

- USD/CAD pulls back from two-week high amid pre-NFP dull trading.
- BOC’s Poloz failed to provide any clear direction, WTI bears also catch a breath near the monthly bottom.
- Trade/geopolitical headlines can offer intermediate moves ahead of the key employment data from the US and Canada.
USD/CAD remains on the back foot, within the 10-pip range, while trading around 1.3063 during the pre-European session on Friday. The quote earlier witnessed a pullback from 21-day SMA as the market’s await key statistics from the US and Canada for near-term direction.
Adding to the pair’s sluggish trading conditions were the mixed clues by the Bank of Canada (BOC) Governor Stephen Poloz. The Canadian central banker warned the audience in Vancouver about the risks of a return of "froth" to the housing sector. On the contrary, Mr. Poloz also mentioned that a combination of healthy employment and wage growth, and immigration-fuelled population growth is driving 'fundamental demand'.
On the geopolitical front, Canada is pushing hard to investigate matters concerning the Ukrainian flight crash that had few of its own citizens among 176 passengers who died. This increase the Canada-Iran tension but the US lawmakers’ push to tame President Donald Trump’s power to attack Tehran limits the risk tone. Further, uncertainty surrounding the US-China phase-two deal also weigh on the Canadian dollar (CAD).
With this, the US 10-year treasury yields stay mostly directionless around 1.86% while stocks in the Asia-Pacific region also flash mild gains.
Looking forward, traders will keep eyes on geopolitical/trade headlines while waiting for December month's employment data. Market forecasts suggest a likely improvement in Canadian Net Change in Employment and Unemployment Rate to confront expectedly weaker US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP). With this, Westpac says, “There is plenty of room for a surprise as ever in the US employment report. Non-farm payrolls surged 266k in Nov, the strongest reading since Jan 2019, while the unemployment rate slipped back to 3.5%. The median forecast for NFP is 160k, with the +/- 1 standard deviation range 146k to 185k (Bloomberg survey). The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.5%, while average hourly earnings are seen up 0.3%mth, 3.1%yr. The post-GFC peak in wages growth was 3.4%yr in February 2019. Canada also releases Dec employment data, with consensus for a 25k rebound from the shock -71k in Nov, trimming the unemployment rate from 5.9% to 5.8%.”
Technical Analysis
21-day SMA level of 1.3082 offers immediate resistance ahead of December 18 low near 1.3105. Meanwhile, fresh selling pressure could be expected on the downside break of October low of 1.3042.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3064
|Today Daily Change
|-4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.3068
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3083
|Daily SMA50
|1.3174
|Daily SMA100
|1.32
|Daily SMA200
|1.3249
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3106
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3026
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3085
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2943
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3322
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2951
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3075
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3056
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3027
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2986
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2947
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3107
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3146
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3187
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD revisiting Thursday's highs amid upbeat Aussie Retail Sales
The Aussie dollar extends the latest uptick, as the AUD/USD pair looks to re-test Thursday's highs at 0.6881. The spot finds support from better-than-expected Australian Retail Sales data and a better market mood ahead of the US NFP release.
USD/JPY trades side-ways around 109.50, awaits US NFP
USD/JPY is currently trading around 109.50 following a steep advance from the 107.65 lows of yesterday's business, subsequent to a de-escalation of the Iran/US conflict. The side trend is likely to extend into Europe ahead of the key US payrolls data.
Will 2020's First NFP Report Help the Dollar?
It has been a good week so far for the US dollar and on the eve of the first employment report of the year, the greenback extended its gains against all of the major currencies. The rally was fueled by the record breaking moves in ...
Gold: On a slippery ground below $1550 as trade sentiment stays positive
Gold prices extend declines below $1,550, at $1,548.55 currently, during the early Friday. The yellow metal has been under pressure off-late, mainly due to the de-escalation of odds favoring the US-Iran war.
GBP/USD: Heavy below 21-day SMA, monthly resistance trendline
GBP/USD stays modestly changed to 1.3070 amid the initial trading session on Friday. That said, the pair slipped below 21-day SMA on Thursday while posting consecutive third negative daily closing.