USD/CAD slumps to multi-month lows near 1.3240 as oil extends rally

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD fell to its lowest level since late-February below 1.3250.
  • Surging crude oil prices help CAD continue to gather strength.
  • US Dollar Index remains deep in the red below 93.00.

The USD/CAD pair lost 70 pip on Tuesday and extended its slide on Wednesday with the commodity-sensitive loonie capitalizing on surging crude oil prices. As of writing, the pair was trading at its lowest level in more than five months at 1.3243, losing 0.55% on a daily basis.

The risk-on market environment on heightened hopes of US lawmakers reaching an agreement on the next coronavirus aid bill provides a boost to crude oil prices on Wednesday. At the moment, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is gaining nearly 4% and trading above $43 for the first time since March 6th. 

On the other hand, the greenback is struggling to find demand as a safe-haven and allow the bearish pressure on USD/CAD to remain intact. Ahead of the monthly ADP Employment Change and the ISM's Non-Manufacturing PMI data from the US, the US Dollar Index is down 0.4% on the day at 92.90.

Meanwhile, the Canadian economic docket will feature International Merchandise Trade as well as Imports and Exports figures on Wednesday.

USD/CAD near-term outlook

Credit Suisse analysts think that USD/CAD face the next support at 1.3233 before extending its slide.

“Big picture, the ‘measured wedge objective’ is seen lower at 1.3206, just shy of a more important support area at 1.3202/3191,” analysts noted. “Resistance is seen initially at 1.3308, then 1.3331/35, which we look to now ideally cap. Above would ease the immediate downside pressure and see resistance next at 1.3399, ahead of 1.3421, but with fresh sellers expected here.”

Additional technical levels to consider

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3256
Today Daily Change -0.0063
Today Daily Change % -0.47
Today daily open 1.3319
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3472
Daily SMA50 1.3534
Daily SMA100 1.3807
Daily SMA200 1.3527
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3421
Previous Daily Low 1.3318
Previous Weekly High 1.346
Previous Weekly Low 1.3331
Previous Monthly High 1.3646
Previous Monthly Low 1.3331
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3357
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3381
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3285
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.325
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3182
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3387
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3455
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.349

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD nears 1.19 amid mixed US data

EUR/USD nears 1.19 amid mixed US data

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.19, extending its gains after ADP's private-sector report badly misses expectations with an increase of only 167,000 jobs in July. The greenback had already been falling with yields. The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI beat with 58.1. 

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD bulls unstoppable, renews life-time highs near $2040

XAU/USD bulls unstoppable, renews life-time highs near $2040

With ‘buy the dips’ emerging as the main underlying theme behind the gold price action so far this week, the bulls flex their muscles further to record fresh all-time highs near $2040.

Gold News

GBP/USD trades well above 1.31 amid dollar weakness

GBP/USD trades well above 1.31 amid dollar weakness

GBP/USD is advancing towards this month high at 1.3169, recovering as the dollar retreats. The UK government is under scrutiny for its management of the virus crisis. US Services PMIs are eyed. The ADP NFP missed with 167K.

GBP/USD News

ETH/BTC on retreat, BTC recovery gains traction

ETH/BTC on retreat, BTC recovery gains traction

ETH/BTC has topped at $0.03528 on Tuesday and retreated to $0.03448 by the time of writing. The cross has lost about 1% since the start of the day. The RSI on a daily chart reversed to the downside, signaling that the price is ready for a correction from overbought territory.

Read more

WTI hits fresh two-week highs near $42.50 ahead of EIA data

WTI hits fresh two-week highs near $42.50 ahead of EIA data

WTI (futures on Nymex) extends its winning-streak into the third straight day on Wednesday, as the bulls challenge the July high of $42.51.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures