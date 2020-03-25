USD/CAD slips below 1.4400, takes clues from US dollar weakness, WTI recovery

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD remains on the back foot for the second day in a row.
  • Broad US dollar weakness, WTI recovery weigh on the pair.
  • US data, COVID-19 Bill, become the key catalysts to follow.

USD/CAD aptly portrays the broad US dollar weakness, a contrast to the WTI recovery, while declining to 1.4390, down 0.52%, during the pre-Europe session on Wednesday.

Increased calls of the US Senators near to agreeing on the much-awaited coronavirus (COVID-19) aid package seems to have dragged the US dollar off-late. Also negatively affecting the greenback’s demand were the Fed’s unlimited Quantitative Easing (QE) and a ray of hope from Italy after the latest virus numbers show fading strength of pandemic.

On the other hand, WTI extends the recovery gains as China, the main customer for oil, started flashing positive signals concerning the economy after the disease seem to have abated recently. Also supporting the energy benchmark were the latest inventory numbers, -1.25M versus -0.421M prior, from the private provider American Petroleum Institute (API).

Market’s risk tone also remains positive with the US 10-year treasury yields near 0.83% whereas most Asian stocks flash gains by the press time.

While details of the Senate voting on the COVID-19 Bill, as well as the US Durable Goods Orders for January, will be the key for traders, virus news is not likely to lose their importance as the key catalyst.

Technical Analysis

10-day SMA near 1.4270 acts as the near-term important support while buyers will seek entries beyond 1.4550.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.4389
Today Daily Change -75 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.52%
Today daily open 1.4464
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3827
Daily SMA50 1.3457
Daily SMA100 1.3313
Daily SMA200 1.3255
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4533
Previous Daily Low 1.4375
Previous Weekly High 1.4668
Previous Weekly Low 1.3788
Previous Monthly High 1.3465
Previous Monthly Low 1.3202
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4435
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4472
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4382
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.43
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.4224
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4539
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4615
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4697

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

