USD/CAD slides towards 1.3400 on sluggish Oil, downbeat US Dollar ahead of BoC, Canada employment report

- USD/CAD takes offers to refresh intraday low, reverses week-start rebound.
- Sluggish sentiment, mixed Fed bias weigh on US Dollar.
- Oil price grinds near $72.00 as OPEC+, Saudi Arabia inspired run-up fades.
- Second-tier Canada statistics eyes ahead of BoC, Friday’s jobs data from Ottawa.
USD/CAD reverses the week-start rebound while refreshing intraday low near 1.3410 heading into Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the Loonie pair fails to justify sluggish Oil price but cheers downbeat US Dollar and cautiously optimistic sentiment.
It’s worth noting that the US Dollar Index (DXY) extends the previous day’s downbeat performance while registering a 0.13% intraday loss near 103.85 by the press time. In doing so, the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies suffers from the downbeat data at home, as well as the mildly positive sentiment.
On Monday, most of the US PMIs for May, be it the ISM Services PMI or the final readings of S&P Global Composite PMI and Services PMI, as well as the US Factory Orders for the said month, marked downbeat figures and pushes back the hawkish Fed concerns. On the other hand, IMF’s Georgieva flagged concerns about more Fed rate hikes.
That said, recent headlines suggest the Sino-American talks are going smoothly but the Taiwan tension keeps poking the optimists.
It should be noted that the mixed concerns about Oil demand from China and the US prod the WTI crude oil buyers as they struggle to extend the three-day uptrend around $72.00 at the latest.
While portraying the mood, the US Treasury bond yields remain pressured as traders rush to the US bonds for risk safety.
Looking ahead, Canada’s Ivey Purchasing Managers Index for May could entertain intraday traders ahead of Wednesday’s Bank of Canada (BoC) Monetary Policy Meeting and Friday’s Canada employment report for May. While the recent easing in the hawkish Fed concerns keep USD/CAD bears hopeful, expectations of no change in BoC policy and likely weak Canada jobs report prods the Loonie pair sellers amid a sluggish day.
Technical analysis
A daily closing below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), around 1.3420 by the press time, becomes necessary for the USD/CAD bears to aim for the key support line stretched from November 2022, close to 1.3330 at the latest.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3414
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23%
|Today daily open
|1.3445
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3508
|Daily SMA50
|1.3502
|Daily SMA100
|1.3518
|Daily SMA200
|1.3509
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3462
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3418
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3651
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3407
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3655
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3315
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3445
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3434
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3421
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3397
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3377
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3465
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3486
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.351
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
