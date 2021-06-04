USD/CAD sits near one-week tops, around 1.2125 ahead of US/Canadian jobs report

- USD/CAD gained positive traction for the second consecutive session on Friday.
- Stronger US macro data revived Fed taper talks and underpinned the greenback.
- Bullish crude oil prices extended some support to the loonie and might cap gains.
- The market focus remains on the US NFP report and Canadian employment details.
The USD/CAD pair edged higher through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading near one-week tops, around the 1.2125-30 region.
The pair built on the previous day's positive move and gained some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Friday. The uptick allowed the USD/CAD pair to move further away from multi-year lows, around the key 1.2000 psychological mark touched earlier this week and was sponsored by a modest US dollar strength.
The greenback remained well supported by Thursday's upbeat US macro releases, which indicated that the US recovery is gathering pace. The stronger data also fueled speculations that the Fed may bring forward the timeline for tapering its bond purchases. This, in turn, pushed the US Treasury bond yields higher across the board.
Meanwhile, the latest developments kept a lid on the recent optimism, which was evident from a softer risk tone. This was seen as another factor that acted as a tailwind for the safe-haven greenback. That said, the recent bullish run in oil prices underpinned the commodity-linked loonie and might cap gains for the USD/CAD pair.
Moreover, investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets, rather prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of Friday's release of the closely watched US monthly jobs data. The US NFP report will be one of the most important pieces of economic data that would set the tone for the upcoming FOMC meeting later this month.
Traders will further take cues from the simultaneous release of the Canadian employment details. This, along with oil prices dynamics, will influence the Canadian dollar and provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2122
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.2108
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2089
|Daily SMA50
|1.2321
|Daily SMA100
|1.2488
|Daily SMA200
|1.2764
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.212
|Previous Daily Low
|1.203
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2142
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2029
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2352
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2013
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2086
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2065
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2052
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1996
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1962
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2142
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2176
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2232
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.21 as dollar holds gains ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, unable to recover from the blow it received from a trio of strong US figures on Thursday. All eyes are on Nonfarm Payrolls figures for May, which are set to show an increase of 664,000 jobs.
GBP/USD battles 1.41 amid virus fears, ahead of NFP
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.41, consolidating its losses. The US extends its gains triggered by upbeat US data on Thursday and of Nonfarm Payrolls. The increased spread of the Delta variant in the UK is weighing on the pound.
Gold set to decline below $1,860 as USD rebounds
Gold prices continue to slide lower against the US dollar. As of writing, XAU/USD trades at $1,861 with 0.5% losses. The greenback gathered momentum on the upbeat US economic data released on Thursday.
Shiba Inu hints at 30% rally
SHIB price shows a formation of a bottom reversal technical pattern that projects a huge potential bullish breakout. However, Shiba Inu needs to produce a decisive close above a critical resistance level to kick-start this upswing. SHIB price action since May 20 has formed two distinct valleys known as Adam and Eve.
US Nonfarm Payrolls May Preview: Questions, questions needing answers
May Nonfarm Payrolls expected to rebound to 664,000. Unemployment rate forecast to drop to 5.9% from 6.1%. Manufacturing Employment PMI drops to 50.9 in May.