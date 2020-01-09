  • USD/CAD consolidated the previous session’s goodish intraday positive move.
  • A subdued USD/oil price action led to the range-bound price action on Thursday.

The USD/CAD pair was seen oscillating in a range just below mid-1.3000s and consolidated the previous session's goodish positive move of around 70 pips.

The pair on Wednesday reversed an early dip to an intraday low level of 1.2976 and turn higher amid tumbling crude oil prices, which fell nearly 9% from the daily swing high and weighed heavily on the commodity-linked currency – loonie.

Overnight slump in oil prices weighed on CAD

The de-escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East led to a sharp intraday turnaround in oil prices. The intraday selloff accelerated further after the US President Donald Trump refrained from further military action against Iran.

Trump’s speech soothed investors’ jitters over the situation in the Middle East and helped boost investor' appetite for perceived riskier assets. Improving global risk sentiment triggered a goodish intraday rally in the US Treasury bond yields.

This eventually extended some support to the US dollar, which was already underpinned by the stronger ADP report, showing that private-sector employers added 202K jobs in December as compared to the previous month's upwardly revised reading of 124K.

The greenback now seems to have entered a consolidation phase and hovered around the 97.00 handle on Thursday. This coupled with some stability in oil prices further contributed to the pair's subdued/range-bound price action through the early European session on Thursday.

It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to capitalize on the momentum and build on its recovery move from multi-month lows set earlier this week or continues with its sideways price action amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the US or Canada.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3046
Today Daily Change 0.0012
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 1.3034
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3088
Daily SMA50 1.3176
Daily SMA100 1.3202
Daily SMA200 1.325
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3045
Previous Daily Low 1.2976
Previous Weekly High 1.3085
Previous Weekly Low 1.2943
Previous Monthly High 1.3322
Previous Monthly Low 1.2951
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3018
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3002
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2992
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2949
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2923
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.306
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3087
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3129

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

