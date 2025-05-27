USD/CAD rises to near 1.3760 as US Dollar gains ground

USD/CAD moves higher to near 1.3760 as the US Dollar bounces back on signs of progress in the US-EU trade deal.

The EU asked its domestic firms to provide details of investment plans in the US.

Investors await the Canadian Q1 GDP data on Friday ahead of the BoC's monetary policy announcement next week.

The USD/CAD pair gains to near 1.3760 during European trading hours on Tuesday. The Loonie pair rises as the US Dollar (USD) gains ground due to de-escalating trade tensions between the European Union (EU) and the United States (US).

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, jumps to near 99.35 from the monthly low of 98.70 posted on Monday.

During European trading hours, a report from Reuters showed that EU officials have asked the bloc’s companies to share details indicating their investment plans in the US. This stated that the continent is making efforts to speed up progress towards closing trade deal with the US.

On Monday, trade tensions between the EU and the US were also diminished and expectations that both economies would reach a potential bilateral deal had increased after comments from European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic at X in which he stated that the EU Commission remains “fully committed to constructive efforts at pace towards an EU-US deal”. “We continue to stay in constant contact," he added.

Though the Canadian Dollar (CAD) is underperforming against the US Dollar, it trades higher against other major peers during European trading hours on Tuesday.

Canadian Dollar PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.37% 0.21% 0.89% 0.18% 0.65% 0.85% 0.75% EUR -0.37% -0.18% 0.49% -0.19% 0.21% 0.38% 0.36% GBP -0.21% 0.18% 0.70% -0.01% 0.37% 0.56% 0.49% JPY -0.89% -0.49% -0.70% -0.68% -0.24% -0.11% -0.14% CAD -0.18% 0.19% 0.01% 0.68% 0.45% 0.59% 0.51% AUD -0.65% -0.21% -0.37% 0.24% -0.45% 0.09% 0.03% NZD -0.85% -0.38% -0.56% 0.11% -0.59% -0.09% -0.10% CHF -0.75% -0.36% -0.49% 0.14% -0.51% -0.03% 0.10% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).

This week, the major trigger for the Loonie will be the Q1 and the March Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, which will be published on Friday. The Canadian economy is expected to have expanded at a moderate pace of 1.6% on an annualized basis, compared to the previously reported 2.6%. Next week, investors will pay close attention to the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) interest rate decision.