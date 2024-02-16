USD/CAD rises to near 1.3480 on lower Crude prices, US Dollar improves before PPI data

- USD/CAD gains ground as the US Dollar appreciates on risk aversion.
- US PPI data and the Consumer Sentiment Index are set to be released on Friday.
- US Retail Sales decreased 0.8% MoM in January against the expected decline of 0.1%.
- Lower WTI price contributes downward pressure for the Canadian Dollar.
USD/CAD snaps a two-day losing streak, improving to near 1.3480 during the Asian hours on Friday. The US Dollar (USD) receives upward support against the Canadian Dollar (CAD), which could be attributed to the risk aversion sentiment while the market prices in the possibility of no rate adjustment by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in the upcoming meetings in March and May.
However, the USD/CAD pair extended losses after the release of disappointing US Retail Sales data on Thursday. US Retail Sales (MoM) decreased 0.8% in January against the market expectation of 0.1% decline and the previous 0.4% increase. Meanwhile, Retail Sales Control Group declined by 0.4% in January, swinging from the previous increase of 0.6%.
However, the Greenback might have received some helping hand from US Initial Jobless Claims, which reported 212,000 unemployment claims for the week ending on February 9, lower than the expected 220,000.
The decline in Crude oil prices weakens the Canadian Dollar, given that Canada is the biggest oil exporter to the largest Crude oil consumer United States (US). West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price declined following a larger-than-anticipated increase in US Crude Oil Stockpiles, which raised concerns about the demand outlook in the United States.
In the absence of high-impact data from Canada during the week, the market witnessed that seasonally adjusted Housing Starts (YoY) settled at 223.6K in January, against the expected 235K and 248.9K prior. Moreover, Manufacturing Sales declined by 0.7% month-over-month in December, swinging from the previous increase of 1.5%.
Friday will see investment and Wholesale Sales data from Statistics Canada. On the United States docket, Producer Price Index (PPI) data and the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index will be eyed.
USD/CAD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3483
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1.3468
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3468
|Daily SMA50
|1.3414
|Daily SMA100
|1.3553
|Daily SMA200
|1.3478
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3552
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3467
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3544
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3413
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3542
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3229
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.352
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.344
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3411
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3355
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3524
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.358
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3609
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays directed toward 0.6500 as US Dollar rebounds
AUD/USD is trading under pressure toward 0.6500 early Friday, as the US Dollar gains ground on rebounding US Treasury bond yields and a mixed market mood. Attention turns toward the US PPI and Consumer Sentiment data for fresh trading incentives.
USD/JPY holds gains below 150.50 pm firmer USD, Ueda's speech
USD/JPY is consolidating gains below 150.50 in the European morning on Friday. The Japanese Yen stalls a two-day rebound from the YTD low. The US Dollar regains upside momentum in tandem with the US Treasury bond yields while BoJ Ueda's speech fails to inspire the Yen.
Gold price bulls remain on the sidelines amid modest US Dollar uptick
Gold price is seen consolidating in a narrow trading band above the $2,000 mark on Friday. Rising US bond yields underpin the USD and cap the yellow metal amid a positive risk tone. Reviving bets for an early Fed rate cut and geopolitical risks lend support to the commodity.
Bitcoin price tests critical barrier, BTC call options between $60,000 and $80,000 rise
Bitcoin (BTC) price has inspired remarkable optimism among the bulls, which is seen in the ambitious Bitcoin options seen in a new report. Meanwhile, a renowned BTC adversary seems to have turned coat to sign a certificate in honor of the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto.
All eyes on PPI
Market attention is now focused on the upcoming release of the Producer Price Index in the US on Friday, which could very well play a significant role in shaping market sentiment. The PPI's implications for the Fed's preferred inflation gauge make it a closely watched indicator.