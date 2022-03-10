USD/CAD retreats back to 1.2800 amid rising oil prices/subdued USD demand

- USD/CAD struggled to capitalize on its early uptick and was pressured by a combination of factors.
- The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven USD and acted as a headwind amid rising oil prices.
- The focus will remain glued to the Russia-Ukraine conflict ahead of the US consumer inflation data.
The USD/CAD pair surrendered a major part of its modest intraday gains and was last seen trading just above the 1.2800 mark, up only 0.05% for the day.
The pair attracted some buying during the early part of the trading on Thursday, though a combination of factors held back bulls from placing aggressive bets and capped the upside. A generally positive tone around the equity markets weighed on the safe-haven US dollar. On the other hand, modest rise in crude oil prices underpinned the commodity-linked loonie and acted as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair.
The market sentiment improved drastically amid expectations for a diplomatic solution to end the war in Ukraine. In fact, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba have already arrived in Turkey for ceasefire negotiations. This would be the first talk between the two officials since Russia's invasion of Ukraine and raised hopes for a compromise to resolve the conflict.
The latest development provided much-needed respite to investors and triggered a fresh wave of the global risk-on trade, which, in turn, drove flows way from traditional safe-haven assets. On the other hand, the Candian drew support from a further recovery in crude oil prices from the over one-week low touched the previous day. This was seen as another factor that capped gains for the USD/CAD pair.
That said, the risk of a further escalation in tensions between Russian and Western powers could keep a lid on the optimistic move in the markets. Moreover, worries of a major inflationary shock amid the rapidly deteriorating global economic should extend some support to the greenback and the USD/CAD pair. Hence, the market focus now shifts to Thursday's release of the latest US CPI report.
Apart from this, the incoming headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga will drive demand for the safe-haven USD and also influence oil price dynamics. This, in turn, should provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair and allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2809
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2811
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2741
|Daily SMA50
|1.2686
|Daily SMA100
|1.2663
|Daily SMA200
|1.2586
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2895
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2804
|Previous Weekly High
|1.281
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2587
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2878
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2636
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2838
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.286
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2778
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2745
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2687
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2869
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2927
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.296
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.1050 ahead of ECB, US inflation
EUR/USD is under pressure around 1.1050 amid a tepid rebound in the US dollar, as the sentiment turns cautious ahead of the top-tier event risks. The ECB may step back from its hawkish pivot amid the Ukraine crisis, stagflation risks. US inflation, peace talks awaited as well.
GBP/USD holds steady below 1.3200 amid cautious mood, US inflation eyed
GBP/USD is holding steady below 1.3200 amid a cautious market mood. Ukraine-Russia headlines join US inflation fears to revive the US dollar's haven demand. The US CPI data may rekindle Fed v/s. BOE divergence. Russia-Ukraine peace talks are also in focus.
Gold: Key levels to watch amid Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Gold price is treading water amid a cautious market mood after the recent slump. Traders remain on the sidelines ahead of ECB, US inflation and Russia-Ukraine peace talks.
Ripple edges closer to a 20% breakout
XRP price action clearly shows extended periods of consolidation followed by a breakout and continuation of this, indicating a fractal nature.
US February CPI Preview: Will hot inflation force Fed’s hand? Premium
The greenback has been gathering strength since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war despite plunging US Treasury bond yields, suggesting that the currency’s valuation has been driven by risk-aversion rather than the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook.