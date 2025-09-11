USD/CAD remains steady above 1.3850, Fed rate cut pricing caps upside

- USD/CAD may lose ground as the US Dollar could struggle as softer PPI boosts Fed easing prospects for September.
- Traders await August US Consumer Price Index data, which could increase odds for a bumper Fed rate cut next week.
- The Bank of Canada is widely expected to resume its easing cycle this month after disappointing jobs data.
USD/CAD continues its winning streak for the third successive session, trading around 1.3870 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The upside of the pair could be restrained as the US Dollar (USD) could face challenges as traders fully price in a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in September, following softer-than-estimated US Producer Price Index (PPI) data.
Markets are now fully pricing in a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut at the Fed's September meeting, while the chance of a larger 50 bps reduction has also risen to nearly 12%, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Wednesday that the US PPI inflation declined to 2.6% on a yearly basis in August from 3.3% in July. This figure came in below the market consensus of 3.3%. On a monthly basis, the PPI declined by 0.1% in August, compared to the 0.7% increase (revised from 0.9%) prior.
Traders shift their focus toward the August US Consumer Price Index (CPI), due later today, which could strengthen expectations for a larger 50-basis-point Fed rate cut next week. The headline CPI is forecasted to rise by 2.9% YoY in August, while the core CPI is projected to increase 3.1% YoY during the same period.
The USD/CAD pair draws support as the Canadian Dollar (CAD) receives downward pressure from the rising expectations of the Bank of Canada (BoC) resuming its easing cycle this month after disappointing jobs data. The Unemployment Rate in Canada ticked up to 7.1% in August from 6.9% in July, which showed that US tariffs pressured slow hiring momentum and tightened activity across key sectors.
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers below ten-month highs at 0.6635 ahead of US CPI in focus
AUD/USD trades in a tight range above the 0.6600 mark and remains close to the ten-month high touched on Wednesday. The prevailing risk-on mood and diminishing odds of further rate cuts by the RBA continue to underpin the Aussie. The US Dollar struggles to attract any meaningful buyers amid bets of aggressive Fed easing ahead of US CPI.
USD/JPY consolidates below 147.50; eyes US CPI for fresh impetus
USD/JPY holds its consolidative price move early Thursday. Expectations that domestic political uncertainty could give the BoJ reason to go slow on rate hikes and the upbeat market mood undermine the Japanese Yen, which supports the pair. Meanwhile, bets for a jumbo Fed rate cut next week keep the US Dollar undermined, capping the major's upside ahead of US CPI.
Gold gains momentum to near $3,650, focus on US CPI release
Gold price gains momentum to near $3,645 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The precious metal edges higher on expectations of a US Federal Reserve interest rate cut, a weaker US Dollar and global geopolitical risks. All eyes will be on the US Consumer Price Index for August, which will be released later on Thursday.
Ethereum: Whales step up buying pressure amid short-term holders distribution
Whales purchased over 450,000 ETH, alongside steady accumulation from corporate entities. Small-scale holders have distributed over 500K ETH in the past week. ETH retested the $4,500 key level after breaking above a descending trendline resistance.
Why India still matters despite tariffs and tensions
India remains one of the world’s most compelling growth markets — a $4 trillion economy with demographics, digitization, and capital-market depth that global investors crave for diversification. But the halo comes with sharper edges.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.