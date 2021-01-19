USD/CAD remains depressed below mid-1.2700 amid softer USD, positive oil prices

- A combination of factors exerted some follow-through pressure around USD/CAD on Tuesday,
- The risk-on mood weighed on the safe-haven USD; bullish oil prices underpinned the loonie.
- Rallying US bond yields could revive the USD demand and help limit heavy losses for the pair.
The USD/CAD pair maintained its offered tone through the early European session and was last seen trading near daily swing lows, around the 1.2830-25 region.
The pair extended the previous day's rejection slide from the 1.2800 round-figure mark, or one-week tops and witnessed some follow-through selling on Tuesday. The downtick was sponsored by a modest US dollar pullback from near one-month highs and bullish crude oil prices, which tend to underpin the commodity-linked loonie.
The global risk sentiment remained well supported by the optimism over the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and hopes for more aggressive fiscal spending in 2021 under Joe Biden's presidency. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that weighed on the safe-haven US dollar demand and exerted some pressure on the USD/CAD pair.
Meanwhile, the likelihood of additional US fiscal stimulus, to a larger extent, helped offset concerns that renewed coronavirus-induced lockdowns could hurt fuel consumption. Oil prices further benefitted from Saudi Arabia's announcement to cut supply in the next two months, though the ever-increasing coronavirus cases might cap gains.
Apart from this, expectations of a larger government borrowing pushed the US Treasury bond yields higher across the board and might extend some support to the greenback. Investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the Bank of Canada policy decision on Wednesday, which could further help limit any meaningful downside for the USD/CAD pair.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the US or Canada, traders are likely to take cues from the US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen’s confirmation hearing. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2732
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1.2746
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2758
|Daily SMA50
|1.2861
|Daily SMA100
|1.3032
|Daily SMA200
|1.3329
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2799
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2726
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2836
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2625
|Previous Monthly High
|1.301
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2771
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2754
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2715
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2684
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2642
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2788
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.283
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2861
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.21 amid better market mood, ZEW eyed
EUR/USD has been extending its gains, recapturing 1.21 as the market mood improves. The German ZEW figures are set to show optimism about the future despite the current crisis. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's testimony is awaited.
GBP/USD clings to 1.36 ahead of Yellen's testimony
GBP/USD is edging above 1.36 as markets eagerly Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's testimony. The UK parliament is set to process the Brexit deal as Britain ramps up its vaccination campaign.
XAU/USD challenges 200-DMA on the road to recovery, Yellen eyed
Gold (XAU/USD) is struggling to extend Monday’s impressive bounce from seven-week lows of $1803, as the 200-daily moving average (DMA) appears to be a tough nut to crack for the bulls.
Breaking: Ethereum explodes to new yearly high, validating upward price action
Ethereum has ascended to new yearly highs after breaking the recent peak achieved in January. The flagship altcoin is trading at $1,372 amid the push for gains eyeing $1,400.
US Dollar Index looks side-lined near 90.70
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), appears to have moved into a consolidative range around the 90.70 level following the closing bell in Asian markets.