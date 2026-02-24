Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD holds above $88.00 due to positive bias
- Silver may explore the area around the all-time high of $121.66.
- XAG/USD holds above the nine-day and 50-day EMAs, supporting the short-term uptrend.
- Initial support appears at the nine-day EMA near $83.03.
Silver price (XAG/USD) loses ground after four days of gains, trading around $88.20 per troy ounce during the early European hours on Tuesday. The technical analysis of the daily chart timeframe shows that the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 54 (neutral) remains above the midline, confirming modest positive momentum.
Silver price holds above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 50-day EMA, keeping the short-term trend supported. While price stays over the rising 50-day EMA, pullbacks could be cushioned by the nine-day EMA within the ongoing recovery.
Both averages slope higher, and the nine-day EMA stands above the 50-day EMA, reinforcing upside pressure, which could support the XAG/USD pair to explore the region around the record high of $121.66, reached on January 29.
On the downside, initial support is seen at the nine-day EMA at $83.03, followed by the 50-day EMA at $80.15. A break below these averages would weaken the structure and expose the support at the two-month low of $64.08, recorded on February 6.
(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Author
Akhtar Faruqui
FXStreet
Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.