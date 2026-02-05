USD/CAD remains bid near 1.3700, buoyed by the risk-off mood

The US Dollar (USD) appreciates for the second consecutive day against the Canadian Dollar (CAD). Bulls have failed to find acceptance above 1.3700 earlier on the day, but the pair remains bid, trading at 1.3685, with the safe-haven USD favoured by the dismal market mood.

Disappointing quarterly earnings from some of the US big tech firms, including Google's Alphabet, have triggered a rout in the sector, which has been weighing on equity markets around the world. Most European markets are showing moderate losses, heading into the lunch break, although Wall Street futures are pointing to a mixed opening.

US labour market's concerns reemerge

US data released on Wednesday showed mixed figures. The US ISM Services PMI showed stronger-than-expected business activity in January, although the poor employment sub-index and the sharp slowdown shown by the ADP Employment report resurfaced concerns about the US labour market.



In that sense, US Jobless Claims numbers and the JOLTS Job Openings figures, due later on Thursday, will be analysed in detail.



In Canada, the economic docket has been light this week, but the lower Oil prices are acting as a headwind for the Canadian Dollar’s recovery. The price of the benchmark US WTI crude barrel has bounced up from weekly lows but remains more than $2 below last week's highs above $66.00, weighed by easing supply concerns as tensions between the US and Iran de-escalate.