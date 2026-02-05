JPY: Weakness persists despite improvements – Societe Generale

Societe Generale analysts highlight that the Yen remains weak despite significant undervaluation relative to purchasing power parity and an improved balance of payments. They suggest that concerns regarding the government's ability to maintain a downtrend in the debt-to-GDP ratio are overblown. Improved confidence in fiscal management after upcoming elections is expected to help USD/JPY drop towards the mid-140s in 2026.

Yen weakness and fiscal management outlook

