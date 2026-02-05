US: Initial Jobless Claims increased to 231K last week

The number of United States (US) citizens submitting new applications for unemployment insurance rose to 231K for the week ending January 31. The latest print came in higher than initial estimates (212K) and was higher than the previous week’s unrevised 209K, according to the US Department of Labor (DOL) report released on Thursday.

Additionally, the 4-week moving average increased by 6,000, bringing it to 212.25K from the unrevised average of the previous week (206K).

The report also indicated that Continuing Jobless Claims increased by 25K to 1.844M for the week ending January 24. The 4-week moving

average was 1,850,750, a decrease of 14,750 from the previous week's revised average. This is the lowest level for this average since October 5, 2024.

Market Reaction:

The US Dollar (USD) was largely unchanged, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) trading near 97.70.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.05% 0.53% -0.19% 0.02% 0.36% 0.09% -0.29% EUR 0.05% 0.59% -0.13% 0.07% 0.41% 0.14% -0.24% GBP -0.53% -0.59% -0.70% -0.51% -0.17% -0.44% -0.82% JPY 0.19% 0.13% 0.70% 0.20% 0.55% 0.26% -0.10% CAD -0.02% -0.07% 0.51% -0.20% 0.35% 0.06% -0.31% AUD -0.36% -0.41% 0.17% -0.55% -0.35% -0.27% -0.65% NZD -0.09% -0.14% 0.44% -0.26% -0.06% 0.27% -0.38% CHF 0.29% 0.24% 0.82% 0.10% 0.31% 0.65% 0.38% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

