USD/CAD refreshes daily low amid weaker USD, retreating oil prices to limit losses

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD witnessed an intraday pullback from the one-week high touched earlier this Thursday.
  • A turnaround in the risk sentiment weighed on the safe-haven USD and prompted fresh selling.
  • Retreating crude oil prices could undermine the loonie and help limit the downside for the pair.

The USD/CAD pair extended its retracement slide from the one-week high and dropped to a fresh daily low, around the 1.2725-1.2720 area during the early North American session.

The pair continued with its struggle to make it through the 1.2770-1.2780 supply zone and witnessed some intraday selling amid modest US dollar weakness. A Kremlin spokesperson said that Russia is still open to diplomacy and has an interest in that, which helped ease market concerns over the worsening situation in Ukraine. This, in turn, led to a solid recovery in the equity markets and drove flows away from traditional safe-haven assets, including the greenback.

That said, a combination of factors could limit any meaningful slide for the USD. Despite the latest development, fears about a further escalation in tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine should keep a lid on any optimistic move in the markets. Apart from this, a sharp rally in the US Treasury bond yields should act as a tailwind for the buck and the USD/CAD pair amid retreating crude oil prices, which tend to undermine the commodity-linked loonie.

Nevertheless, the USD/CAD pair, for now, seems to have snapped three successive days of the losing streak and remains at the mercy of the situation in Ukraine. In the meantime, traders on Tuesday might take cues from the release of the flash US PMI prints. Apart from this, the US bond yields would influence the USD demand. This, along with oil price dynamics should provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair and allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2733
Today Daily Change -0.0020
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 1.2753
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.271
Daily SMA50 1.2708
Daily SMA100 1.2627
Daily SMA200 1.2546
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2762
Previous Daily Low 1.2722
Previous Weekly High 1.2784
Previous Weekly Low 1.2664
Previous Monthly High 1.2814
Previous Monthly Low 1.2451
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2747
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2737
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2729
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2706
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2689
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2769
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2786
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.281

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD advances to 1.1350 area on improving risk mood

EUR/USD advances to 1.1350 area on improving risk mood

EUR/USD stretched higher during the European trading hours and was last seen trading near 1.1350. The upbeat German IFO data and the improving market mood seem to be helping the pair preserve its bullish momentum. IHS Markit's February PMI reports and the CB Consumer Confidence Index will be featured in the US economic docket.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats to 1.3550 despite improving market mood

GBP/USD retreats to 1.3550 despite improving market mood

GBP/USD came renewed bearish pressure and fell toward 1.3550 during the European trading hours. Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said there were downside risks to inflation from tightening monetary policy too much, making it difficult for the GBP to gather strength.

GBP/USD News

GBP/USD retreats to 1.3550 despite improving market mood

GBP/USD retreats to 1.3550 despite improving market mood

GBP/USD came renewed bearish pressure and fell toward 1.3550 during the European trading hours. Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said there were downside risks to inflation from tightening monetary policy too much, making it difficult for the GBP to gather strength.

GBP/USD News

Cardano daily transaction volume surges but ADA prices slump

Cardano daily transaction volume surges but ADA prices slump

The Cardano blockchain has experienced an explosion in on-chain activity and now trails only Bitcoin in current 24-hour transaction volume, surpassing Ethereum in the process according to Messari. 

Read more

AMC Entertainment is banking on another blockbuster in Uncharted

AMC Entertainment is banking on another blockbuster in Uncharted

NYSE:AMC has fallen by 32.5% so far in 2022. Uncharted took home the top spot at the box office over President’s Day weekend. AMC Apes are still holding out hope for a short squeeze in 2022.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures