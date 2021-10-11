USD/CAD refreshes 10-week low near 1.2450 on oil’s bull run

- USD/CAD prints three-day downtrend to refresh multi-day low, retreats of late.
- Oil prices jump to the fresh seven-year top amid growing supply concerns.
- Comparatively better Canadian jobs report bears to tighten grips.
- Off in the US, Canada requires risk catalyst to be followed for fresh impulse.
USD/CAD extends Friday’s losses to renew multi-day low near 1.2450, down 0.10% intraday ahead of Monday’s European session.
In doing so, the Loonie pair tracks multi-month high of WTI crude oil prices, Canada’s main export, while also watching comparatively better employment data from Ottawa than Washington.
WTI crude oil rises to the fresh high since 2014, up 1.60% near $80.40 by the press time as markets fear more supply outages as tropical storm Pamela rushes towards the Gulf of Mexico and may hit the energy-rich region by the mid-week. Also favoring the black gold prices could be the positive headlines concerning US stimulus and hopes of economic recovery from the pandemic.
Be it Canada’s Net Change in Employment, Unemployment Rate or Average Hourly Wages, all of them outlawed the US jobs report for September, helping the USD/CAD bears to keep reins.
That said, the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) dropped to 194K versus 500K expected but the prior reading got an upward revision to 366K. On the same line, the Unemployment Rate dropped to 4.8%, versus 5.1% expected and 5.2% prior, soothing the pains, whereas Average Hourly Earnings also jumped past 0.4% expected and revised down previous readouts of 0.4% to 0.6%.
On the other hand, Canadian Unemployment Rate matched the market consensus of 6.9% versus 7.1% prior whereas the Net Change in Employment rose past 65K forecast to 157.1K. Furthermore, Average Hourly Wages rose past 1.25% previous readouts to 1.70% during September.
Although oil prices help USD/CAD bears, holiday in the US and Canada joins mixed concerns over the Fed tapering to probe the pair’s further downside. Also, the risk-off mood underpins the US dollar’s safe-haven demand and adds to the downside filters for the pair.
Technical analysis
A daily closing below 200 and 100-DMA, respectively around 1.2515 and 1.2485, direct USD/CAD towards July’s low near 1.2420.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2461
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|1.2473
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2666
|Daily SMA50
|1.2628
|Daily SMA100
|1.2483
|Daily SMA200
|1.2514
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2562
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2452
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2655
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2452
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2896
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2494
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2494
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.252
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2429
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2385
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2318
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2539
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2606
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.265
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.1600 as USD licks NFP-led wounds
EUR/USD struggles to extend the corrective pullback towards 1.1600, as the US dollar rebounds amid worsening mood. Mixed concerns relating to Fed tapering, US-China and soaring energy costs dent risk appetite. Light trading can restrict intraday moves.
GBP/USD battles 1.3650 amid hawkish BOE, USD rebound
GBP/USD is battling 1.3650 amid a mixed market mood. The US dollar finds support from elevated Treasury yields and US-China jitters. Hawkish BOE and Brexit woes test the sterling against majors.
Gold remains exposed to downside risks ahead of a big week
Gold price defied the bearish odds and witnessed a wild ride, maintaining mild gains above $1750 on Friday while ending the week marginally lower. Gold price wavered in a familiar range between $1760-$1750 almost during the first half of the trading day.
Biden administration mulls executive order on increasing crypto oversight
The Biden administration is reportedly planning to widen the scope of cryptocurrency oversight. An executive order is being considered for agencies to examine digital assets. President Joe Biden has still yet to make a decision.
Wall Street Week Ahead: No jobs, no taper, no rally. Can earnings change things?
Equity markets are treading water on Friday with little in the way of strong direction after a weak employment report. This bad number (194k versus 500k expected) has a silver lining in that it may allow the Fed to delay tapering its stimulus program which the equity market has become increasingly reliant on.