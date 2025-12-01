USD/CAD recovery stalls below 1.4000 amid generalised USD weakness

The US Dollar’s rebound from monthly lows below 1.3940 on Friday has stalled below the 1.4000 psychological level on Monday. The pair is hovering above 1.3980 at the time of writing, but the higher Oil prices and market expectations of immediate Fed rate cuts are keeping upside attempts limited for now.



Oil prices, Canada's main export, are trading higher on Monday, approaching the $60.00 level, as investors welcome news that OPEC+ has agreed to end supply hikes from the first quarter of 2026, amid growing concerns of an oversupply.

Strong Canadian GDP has curbed BoC easing hopes

Beyond that, the Canadian Dollar remains supported by the upbeat Canada Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures released on Friday. The Canadian economy bounced up with an unexpected strength in Q3, growing at a 0.6% quarterly pace, to retrace a 0.5% contraction in Q2. year-on-year, the GDP grew 2.6%, beating expectations of a 0.5% growth and following a 1.8% year-on-year decline in the previous quarter.

These figures ease pressure on the Bank of Canada (BoC) to lower borrowing costs at its December 10 meeting, which has provided a fresh impulse to the Loonie.

The US Dollar, on the contrary, remains vulnerable amid growing hopes that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut rates by 25 basis points at its next meeting, also on December 10, and also a few more times in 2026. The US Dollar Index, which measures the value of the US Dollar against a basket of currencies, is drifting lower on Monday and has reached fresh two-week lows below 99.30. In this context, the USD/CAD is unlikely to post a significant recovery.