USD/CAD recovers some ground near the 1.3370 area in the Canadian bank holiday

- USD/CAD recovers some ground and holds above the 1.3370 mark.
- The Canadian economy unexpectedly lost 6,400 jobs in July.
- The Nonfarm Payrolls report revealed that the US economy added 187,000 jobs in July.
The USD/CAD pair consolidates its recent gains near 1.3370 in the early Asian session. The downbeat Canadian employment data triggers a weakening in the Loonie across the board. Investors will digest the data in this quiet week in terms of economic events ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Thursday.
On Friday, Statistics Canada revealed that the Canadian economy unexpectedly lost 6,400 jobs in July. Meanwhile, the Unemployment rate rose to 5.5%. The figure has increased for three consecutive months since COVID. Additionally, the Canadian Dollar didn’t benefit from an increase in oil prices following the softer Canadian data.
Money markets now anticipate a 28% likelihood of a rate rise in September, down from 32% before the report. Markets now expect another rate rise by the end of the year, down from 80% before the report, according to Reuters. However, investors will keep an eye on inflation and second quarter growth ahead of the next monetary policy meeting scheduled for September 6.
On the US Dollar front, the US employment data showed more indications of a softening labour market. The Nonfarm Payrolls report revealed that the US economy added 187,000 jobs in July. The June figures were revised lower to 185,000, the lowest reading since December 2020.
In addition, the Unemployment Rate decreased to 3.5% from 3.6%, and the annual wage inflation, as measured by the change in Average Hourly Earnings, came in at 4.4%, surpassing the market's forecast of 4.2%. The U6 Unemployment Rate decreased to 6.7%, whereas the Labour Force Participation Rate remained unchanged at 62.6%.
Market participants will digest the data on Friday due to the absence of the economic data release from Canada on the Bank holiday. The attention will shift to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July and the Produce Price Index (PPI) later this week. Market players anticipate a 0.2% monthly increase in US CPI. The data will be critical for determining a clear movement for the USD/CAD pair.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3372
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3378
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3227
|Daily SMA50
|1.3279
|Daily SMA100
|1.3402
|Daily SMA200
|1.3456
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3394
|Previous Daily Low
|1.332
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3394
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3151
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3387
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3093
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3366
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3348
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3334
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3289
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3259
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3408
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3439
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3483
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
