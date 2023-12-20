USD/CAD rebounds from multi-month low, upside potential seems limited

- USD/CAD gains some positive traction on Wednesday, albeit lacks follow-through buying.
- Bullish Crude Oil prices, along with stronger Canadian CPI, continue to benefit the Loonie.
- Fed rate cut bets and the risk-on mood undermine the USD and cap the upside for the pair.
The USD/CAD pair stages a modest bounce from its lowest level since August 4, around the 1.3330 area touched earlier during the Asian session on Wednesday and recovers a part of the previous day's Canadian CPI-inspired losses. Spot prices currently trade just below mid-1.3300s, up 0.10% for the day, though any meaningful appreciating move still seems elusive.
Data released on Tuesday showed that the annual consumer inflation rate in Canada unexpectedly held steady at 3.1% in November, prompting traders to trim their bets as to when the Bank of Canada (BoC) would start cutting interest rates. This, along with the recent goodish recovery in Crude Oil prices from the lowest level since late June touched earlier this month, might continue to underpin the commodity-linked Loonie. Apart from this, the underlying bearish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar (USD) might further contribute to capping the USD/CAD pair.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) took a dovish turn last week and projected an average of three 25 bps rate cuts in 2024. This, along with the prevalent risk-on environment, keeps the safe-haven Greenback closer to over a four-month low touched last Friday. Meanwhile, a slew of influential Fed officials recently attempted to downplay speculations about an imminent dovish shift in the US central bank's policy stance, albeit did little to impress the USD bulls. This, in turn, validates the negative outlook for the USD/CAD pair and warrants some caution for bullish traders.
Market participants now look to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and Existing Home Sales data. This, along with Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee's appearance, will drive the USD demand later during the North American session and provide a fresh impetus to the USD/CAD pair. Apart from this, Oil price dynamics should allow traders to grab short-term opportunities. The focus, however, will remain glued to the US Core PCE Price Index – the Fed's preferred inflation gauge – due on Friday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3347
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.3336
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3548
|Daily SMA50
|1.3663
|Daily SMA100
|1.36
|Daily SMA200
|1.3507
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3402
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3333
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3619
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.335
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3899
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3541
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3359
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3375
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3312
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3289
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3244
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.338
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3425
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3448
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
