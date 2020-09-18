USD/CAD: Rebound stalls above 1.3150 amid higher oil, bearish technicals

- USD/CAD’s bounce appears to fizzle, as oil regains bid tone.
- Bearish SMA crossover on the hourly chart to weigh on the pair.
- Dollar licks wounds after the overnight slump, ahead of US data.
The quick rebound in the USD/CAD pair from two-day lows of 1.3135 appears to have lost steam over the last hour, as the fresh uptick in oil prices lend support to the Canadian dollar.
Meanwhile, the US dollar holds steady so far this Friday, consolidating the overnight sell-off triggered by the unimpressive initial jobless claims, which stoked concerns over the strength of the US economic recovery.
The US oil, WTI, is back on the bids, underpinned by the OPEC and its allies’ (OPEC+) commitment towards the output cuts policy. The alliance said on Thursday following their meeting that they will take action on members that are not complying with deep output cuts to support the market.
The fresh uptick in oil offers support to the resource-linked Loonie, capping the recovery attempts in the major. Attention now turns towards the US UoM Consumer Sentiment data and sentiment on Wall Street for fresh trading impetus.
From a short-term technical perspective, the likely bearish crossover on the hourly chart seems to be weighing on the pullback. The 21-hourly Simple Moving Average is on the verge of piercing the 50-HMA from above.
Meanwhile, the hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) points south while trending in the bearish territory below 50.0. The technical indicator allows for fresh weakness in the near-term.
Also, its worth noting that the major trades below all majors HMAs. Therefore, a test of the daily lows at 1.3135 cannot be ruled. On the flip side, a decisive break above the critical resistance at 1.3185, the confluence of 21 and 50-HMAs, is needed to negate the bearish momentum.
USD/CAD: Hourly chart
USD/CAD: Additional levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3160
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.3168
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3142
|Daily SMA50
|1.3286
|Daily SMA100
|1.3508
|Daily SMA200
|1.352
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3247
|Previous Daily Low
|1.315
|Previous Weekly High
|1.326
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3053
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3451
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.302
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3187
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.321
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.313
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3091
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3033
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3227
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3285
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3324
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
