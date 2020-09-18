USD/CAD: Rebound stalls above 1.3150 amid higher oil, bearish technicals

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • USD/CAD’s bounce appears to fizzle, as oil regains bid tone.
  • Bearish SMA crossover on the hourly chart to weigh on the pair.
  • Dollar licks wounds after the overnight slump, ahead of US data.

The quick rebound in the USD/CAD pair from two-day lows of 1.3135 appears to have lost steam over the last hour, as the fresh uptick in oil prices lend support to the Canadian dollar.

Meanwhile, the US dollar holds steady so far this Friday, consolidating the overnight sell-off triggered by the unimpressive initial jobless claims, which stoked concerns over the strength of the US economic recovery.

The US oil, WTI, is back on the bids, underpinned by the OPEC and its allies’ (OPEC+) commitment towards the output cuts policy. The alliance said on Thursday following their meeting that they will take action on members that are not complying with deep output cuts to support the market.

The fresh uptick in oil offers support to the resource-linked Loonie, capping the recovery attempts in the major. Attention now turns towards the US UoM Consumer Sentiment data and sentiment on Wall Street for fresh trading impetus.

From a short-term technical perspective, the likely bearish crossover on the hourly chart seems to be weighing on the pullback. The 21-hourly Simple Moving Average is on the verge of piercing the 50-HMA from above.

Meanwhile, the hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) points south while trending in the bearish territory below 50.0. The technical indicator allows for fresh weakness in the near-term.  

Also, its worth noting that the major trades below all majors HMAs. Therefore, a test of the daily lows at 1.3135 cannot be ruled. On the flip side, a decisive break above the critical resistance at 1.3185, the confluence of 21 and 50-HMAs, is needed to negate the bearish momentum.

USD/CAD: Hourly chart

fxsoriginal

USD/CAD: Additional levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3160
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.3168
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3142
Daily SMA50 1.3286
Daily SMA100 1.3508
Daily SMA200 1.352
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3247
Previous Daily Low 1.315
Previous Weekly High 1.326
Previous Weekly Low 1.3053
Previous Monthly High 1.3451
Previous Monthly Low 1.302
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3187
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.321
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.313
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3091
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3033
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3227
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3285
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3324

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

