USD/CAD rebound extends beyond key trend line – Société Générale

USD/CAD has reinforced its recovery after bottoming near 1.3535 in June, breaking above a multi-month trend line and the 50-day average. With the MACD back in positive territory and short-term support at 1.3700, the pair is positioned to test higher levels toward 1.3910 and the May peak near 1.4000/35, Société Générale's FX analysts note.
Upside targets seen at 1.3910 and 1.4000/35
"USD/CAD has staged a steady rebound after forming a durable trough near 1.3535 in June. The pair has broken above a multi-month descending trend line and is now above the 50-DMA, underscoring a resurgence in upward momentum."
"This is also supported by the daily MACD, which has recently crossed above the equilibrium line. The MA at 1.3700 is a short-term support; defence of this could lead to further gains. The next objectives are at projections of 1.3910 and May peak near 1.4000/1.4035."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
