USD/CAD: Prints three-day uptrend near 1.2750 as risk aversion favors USD, WTI eases

USD/CAD attacks intraday top while keeping recovery moves from 1.2687.

Risks turned heavy amid US stimulus gridlock, WTI drops as US President Biden is up for challenging energy firms.

Risk catalysts keep driver’s seat amid a light calendar.

USD/CAD rises to 1.2750, up 0.05% intraday, during early Tuesday. The loonie pair tracks the US dollar’s gains, as well as recent declines in energy prices, while portraying a three-day winning streak near a one-week high.

Behind the US dollar gains are the chatters over likely delay in the US President Joe Biden’s $1.4 trillion fiscal stimulus. The expectations for an extra lag gained momentum after the Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “Will try to pass stimulus in a month, month-and-a-half.”

On the risk-positive side were the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine updates from Moderna and AstraZeneca suggesting the cure to the variants from the UK and South Africa. Also trying to improve the mood could be an Israeli report signaling a notable improvement in the health conditions after two jabs of the vaccine.

Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.40% while the US 10-year Treasury yields look for clear signals near 1.04% by press time. Further, stocks in Asia-Pacific also trade mixed amid uncertainty over the much-awaited market relief from America.

It’s worth mentioning that Canada gains heavily from oil exports and hence the latest drop in WTI, currently down 0.50% to $52.50, also weighs on the Canadian dollar and propels the USD/CAD prices. Behind the oil loss are the US dollar’s gains and the New York Times news saying, “President Biden on Wednesday will direct federal agencies to determine how expansive a ban on new oil and gas leasing on federal land should be, part of a suite of executive orders that will effectively launch his agenda to combat climate change, two people with knowledge of the president’s plans said Monday.”

Given the lack of major data/events on the calendar ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC and Thursday’s US Q4 GDP, USD/CAD traders may keep extending the prevalent trend with a less pace. However, any surprise news concerning energy and/or US stimulus shouldn’t be ignored.

Technical analysis

A clear break of the five-week-old falling trend line, at 1.2750 now, becomes necessary to direct USD/CAD bulls towards 50-day SMA near 1.2815.