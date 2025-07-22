USD/CAD Price Forecast: Tests nine-day EMA barrier near 1.3700

- USD/CAD may find the primary support at nine-month low of 1.3539.
- The market bias is bearish as the 14-day RSI is positioned below the 50 level.
- The immediate resistance appears at the nine-day EMA of 1.3697.
USD/CAD gains ground after two days of losses, trading around 1.3690 during the early European hours on Monday. However, the bearish bias persists as the daily chart’s technical analysis indicates that the pair moves sideways within the descending channel pattern.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned below the 50 level, suggesting the strengthening of a bearish bias. Additionally, the USD/CAD pair has moved below the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), suggesting the short-term price momentum is weaker.
On the downside, the USD/CAD pair may target the primary support at nine-month low of 1.3539. A successful break below this level could reinforce the bearish bias and prompt the pair to navigate the region around 1.3419, the lowest since February 2024, followed by the lower boundary of the descending channel around the psychological level of 1.3300.
The USD/CAD pair is testing the immediate barrier at the nine-day EMA of 1.3697, followed by the 50-day EMA at 1.3742, aligned with the descending channel’s upper boundary. A break above this crucial resistance zone would improve the short- and medium-term price momentum and support the pair to explore the region around the three-month high of 1.4016, which was reached on May 13.
GBP/USD: Daily Chart
Canadian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.06%
|0.17%
|0.35%
|0.08%
|0.22%
|0.40%
|0.09%
|EUR
|-0.06%
|0.14%
|0.31%
|0.03%
|0.16%
|0.42%
|0.05%
|GBP
|-0.17%
|-0.14%
|0.18%
|-0.10%
|0.02%
|0.22%
|-0.09%
|JPY
|-0.35%
|-0.31%
|-0.18%
|-0.26%
|-0.15%
|0.11%
|-0.33%
|CAD
|-0.08%
|-0.03%
|0.10%
|0.26%
|0.12%
|0.35%
|0.02%
|AUD
|-0.22%
|-0.16%
|-0.02%
|0.15%
|-0.12%
|0.22%
|-0.15%
|NZD
|-0.40%
|-0.42%
|-0.22%
|-0.11%
|-0.35%
|-0.22%
|-0.37%
|CHF
|-0.09%
|-0.05%
|0.09%
|0.33%
|-0.02%
|0.15%
|0.37%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto gains near 1.1700 amid US-EU trade tensions
The EUR/USD pair clings to gains made on Monday around 1.1700 during the Asian trading session on Tuesday. The major currency pair strengthens as the US Dollar corrects sharply, following a fresh escalation in trade tensions between the United States and the European Union.
GBP/USD edges lower below 1.3500 as uncertainty deepens ahead of August 1 tariff deadline
GBP/USD inches lower after registering more than 0.5% gains in the previous session, trading around 1.3480 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The pair depreciates as the US Dollar remains steady as traders adopt caution due to prevailing uncertainty ahead of US President Donald Trump's August 1 tariff deadline.
Gold price remains below $3,400, potential upside on trade-related anxiety
Gold price edges lower on Tuesday after two days of gains. However, the price of the safe-haven metal may appreciate due to prevailing uncertainty ahead of US President Donald Trump's August 1 tariff deadline. Additionally, market sentiment deepens due to increasing worries about the Federal Reserve's independence.
Dog-based meme coins DOGE and SHIB signal more upside as Open Interest climbs
Dog-themed meme coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are stabilizing around key levels after a double-digit rally in the previous week. Derivatives data for both meme coins suggest further gains as Open Interest is increasing, signaling growing investor confidence.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.