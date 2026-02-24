USD/CAD Price Forecast: Strives to extend advance above 1.3740
- USD/CAD trades firmly near the weekly high around 1.3700 amid firm US Dollar.
- US President Trump threatens higher tariffs if countries dishonour recent trade deals.
- Investors await the Canadian Q4 GDP data.
The USD/CAD pair holds onto weekly gains near 1.3700 during the early European trading session on Tuesday. The Loonie pair trades firmly as the US Dollar (USD) extends its recovery move, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) extending its recovery move to near 97.80 at the press time.
The Greenback demonstrates strength despite fresh tariff threats from United States (US) President Donald Trump. On Monday, Trump threatened steeper levies if countries explore benefits of Supreme Court’s (SC) blocked tariff policy, which was backed by the economic emergency law, through a post on Truth.Social.
"Any Country that wants to ’play games’ with the ridiculous supreme court decision, especially those that have ’Ripped Off’ the U.S.A. for years, and even decades, will be met with a much higher Tariff, and worse, than that which they just recently agreed to. BUYER BEWARE!!!" Trump wrote.
On the monetary policy front, traders remain confident that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will not cut interest rates in its March and April policy meetings.
Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) trades broadly calm amid higher oil prices due to US-Iran tensions. Rising oil price leads to higher foreign inflows into the Canadian economy, given that the nation is the largest oil exporter to the US.
On the domestic front, investors await the Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, which will be published on Friday.
USD/CAD technical analysis
USD/CAD trades flat at around 1.3700 at the press time. Price holds above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average, which has begun to slope higher, and signals a nascent recovery in trend, which could extend if it breaks above the January 27 high of 1.3740.
Initial support aligns with the 20-day EMA at 1.3671, while a daily close back beneath the average would leave the pair vulnerable to renewed consolidation.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) wobbles inside the 40.00-60.00 range, indicating a muted momentum.
(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)
Author
Sagar Dua
FXStreet
Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.