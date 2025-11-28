USD/CAD Price Forecast: Remains below 1.4050, near nine-day EMA barrier

USD/CAD holds ground after three days of losses, trading around 1.4040 during the early European hours on Friday. The daily chart’s technical setup reflects an ongoing bullish bias, with the pair remaining within its ascending channel pattern.

The USD/CAD pair holds above the rising 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3992. A dip below the nine-day EMA at 1.4055 flags cooling short-term momentum. Trend conditions remain mildly bullish with the 50-day EMA ascending, yet the flattening nine-EMA caps follow-through. Price’s stance between the two averages points to consolidation until a decisive break.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 50 (neutral) after retreating from overbought readings confirms subdued directional conviction. RSI around 50 keeps momentum balanced, leaving cues to breakouts rather than oscillations.

The USD/CAD pair could face immediate resistance at the nine-day EMA near 1.4055. A break above this level would strengthen short-term momentum and pave the way for a retest of the seven-month high at 1.4140 from November 5. A sustained move beyond that level could open the door toward the upper boundary of the ascending channel around 1.4240.

On the downside, the immediate support is seen at the ascending channel’s lower boundary near 1.4020, followed by the psychological 1.4000 level and the 50-day EMA at 1.3992. A break below this confluence of supports would dent the bullish bias and pressure USD/CAD toward the four-month low near 1.3721.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

USD/CAD: Daily Chart