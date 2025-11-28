TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/CAD Price Forecast: Remains below 1.4050, near nine-day EMA barrier

  • USD/CAD may find a primary barrier at the nine-day EMA of 1.4055.
  • The 14-day Relative Strength Index near 50 signals balanced momentum, favoring potential breakouts over range-bound moves.
  • The initial support lies around the ascending channel’s lower boundary at 1.4020.
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Remains below 1.4050, near nine-day EMA barrier
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

USD/CAD holds ground after three days of losses, trading around 1.4040 during the early European hours on Friday. The daily chart’s technical setup reflects an ongoing bullish bias, with the pair remaining within its ascending channel pattern.

The USD/CAD pair holds above the rising 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3992. A dip below the nine-day EMA at 1.4055 flags cooling short-term momentum. Trend conditions remain mildly bullish with the 50-day EMA ascending, yet the flattening nine-EMA caps follow-through. Price’s stance between the two averages points to consolidation until a decisive break.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 50 (neutral) after retreating from overbought readings confirms subdued directional conviction. RSI around 50 keeps momentum balanced, leaving cues to breakouts rather than oscillations.

The USD/CAD pair could face immediate resistance at the nine-day EMA near 1.4055. A break above this level would strengthen short-term momentum and pave the way for a retest of the seven-month high at 1.4140 from November 5. A sustained move beyond that level could open the door toward the upper boundary of the ascending channel around 1.4240.

On the downside, the immediate support is seen at the ascending channel’s lower boundary near 1.4020, followed by the psychological 1.4000 level and the 50-day EMA at 1.3992. A break below this confluence of supports would dent the bullish bias and pressure USD/CAD toward the four-month low near 1.3721.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

USD/CAD: Daily Chart

Canadian Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the weakest against the US Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.09%0.15%0.05%0.04%0.05%0.12%0.05%
EUR-0.09%0.07%-0.05%-0.05%-0.04%0.04%-0.03%
GBP-0.15%-0.07%-0.10%-0.11%-0.14%-0.03%-0.10%
JPY-0.05%0.05%0.10%0.01%0.00%0.07%0.01%
CAD-0.04%0.05%0.11%-0.01%-0.00%0.06%-0.00%
AUD-0.05%0.04%0.14%-0.01%0.00%0.07%-0.02%
NZD-0.12%-0.04%0.03%-0.07%-0.06%-0.07%-0.07%
CHF-0.05%0.03%0.10%-0.01%0.00%0.02%0.07%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD turns positive above 1.1600

EUR/USD turns positive above 1.1600

EUR/USD now picks up pace and reclaims the 1.1600 region and beyond, clinching its fifth consecutive daily gain. The US Dollar’s persistent downside bias continues to lend support to the risk complex ahead of the Fed’s “blackout period”, which kicks in on Saturday.

GBP/USD alternates gains with losses near 1.3230

GBP/USD alternates gains with losses near 1.3230

GBP/USD navigates an inconclusive range, hovering around the 1.3230 zone on Friday and closing the week with marked gains on the back of the strong decline in the Greenback.

Gold advances to two-week highs past $4,200

Gold advances to two-week highs past $4,200

Gold gathers extra steam and surpasses the key $4,200 mark per troy ounce on Friday, clocking at the same time new two-week highs in the context of an intense decline in the US Dollar. Reinforcing the above remains growing expectations of a Fed rate cut in December.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound capped amid low retail activity 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound capped amid low retail activity 

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are struggling to sustain their recovery on Friday, reflecting a sticky bearish sentiment. Since the October 10 flash crash, which liquidated over $19 billion in crypto assets in a single day, retail interest in crypto assets has been significantly suppressed.

Week ahead – US data to stay in the limelight as Fed bets gather pace

Week ahead – US data to stay in the limelight as Fed bets gather pace

Flurry of US data to test dovish Fed expectations as next meeting looms. ISM PMIs, ADP employment and PCE inflation may yet upset rate cut hopes. Eurozone CPI, Australian GDP, Canadian employment also on tap.

Ripple trades sideways amid low on-chain activity, whale selling

Ripple trades sideways amid low on-chain activity, whale selling

Ripple is trading in a narrow range, with support at $2.15 and resistance at $2.30 at the time of writing on Friday. For four consecutive days, the cross-border remittance token has remained in this narrow range, suggesting a battle for control between the bulls and the bears.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers