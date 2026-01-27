The USD/CAD pair builds on the overnight recovery from the 1.3670 area, or a nearly four-week low, and gains some follow-through positive traction for the second straight day on Tuesday. Spot prices stick to modest intraday gains through the first half of the European session and currently trade around the 1.3735-1.3740 region, up over 0.15% for the day.

The US Dollar (USD) edges higher as bears opt to lighten their bets ahead of the crucial two-day FOMC policy meeting, starting later today. Furthermore, retreating Crude Oil prices undermine the commodity-linked Loonie and further lend some support to the USD/CAD pair. Traders, however, might refrain from placing aggressive directional bets heading to the key central bank event risks – the Bank of Canada (BoC) policy update and the US Federal Reserve (Fed) decision on Wednesday.

The 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart is flat near 1.3832 and remains overhead, keeping the near-term bias tilted lower. A bullish crossover emerges on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) as the MACD line rises above the Signal line around the zero mark and the histogram turns positive, suggesting improving momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) prints 42, edging higher and reflecting fading bearish pressure.

Measured from the 1.3929 high to the 1.3671 low, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.3732 acts as a nearby pivot, while the 38.2% at 1.3770 forms initial resistance. Follow-through above the latter could extend the recovery toward the 100-period SMA at 1.3832, whereas a close back below 1.3732 would leave the rebound vulnerable within the broader bearish context.

The MACD’s nascent positivity would need the histogram to expand to sustain upside, while an RSI below 50 keeps momentum muted. Overall, upside attempts appear capped unless buyers reclaim resistance decisively.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

USD/CAD 4-hour chart