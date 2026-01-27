Gold: Higher prices expected amid geopolitical risks – Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Research highlights the impact of higher geopolitical volatility on commodity prices, particularly Gold. The report suggests that Gold's continued rise is driven by persistent investment motives, with expectations of reaching USD 6,000/oz this year. The analysis also notes that higher military spending and resource stockpiling will significantly influence Gold and crude oil prices.

Geopolitical volatility supports Gold prices

"We expect these may dominate in importance over the macroeconomic climate where the US and Germany re-accelerate, China moderates and India continues its structural ascent."

"We think USD 6,000/oz is achievable with a weaker dollar this year."

"Higher military spending aggravates long-term expansion in government debt projections, supporting a rationale for gold allocations."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)