USD/CAD Price Forecast: Holds gains around 1.4250

USD/CAD holds onto gains near 1.4260 amid renewed fears of Trump tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

Canada’s inflation has remained below BoC’s mandate in the last three months.

BoC’s Macklem warned that the impact of Trump tariffs could be severe on Canada.

The USD/CAD clings to gains near 1.4260 in European trading hours on Tuesday. The Loonie pair holds on Monday’s recovery move as the US Dollar (USD) steadies after the United States (US) President confirmed that his plans of imposing 25% levies on imports from Canada and Mexico on March 4 are intact.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, is slightly down but remains around Monday’s recovery move to near 106.70.

President Trump postponed his plans of slapping 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico on February 4 after both nations agreed to send forces at borders to restrict the flow of fentanyl and undocumented immigrants to the US.

Trump’s tariffs on Canada would weaken its already vulnerable economic outlook. Inflation in the Canadian economy has been undershooting the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) target of 2% for the past three months, suggesting a weak demand environment.

On Friday, BoC Governor Tiff Macklem warned in a speech in Ontario on Friday that the economic impact would be severe if Trump slaps tariffs on all imports from Canada.

USD/CAD breaks out of the Descending Triangle chart pattern formed on an hourly timeframe. The downward-sloping border of the above-mentioned chart pattern was plotted from the February 9 high of 1.4380 and the flat border was placed from the February 14 low of 1.4151.

The 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) slopes higher to near 1.4230, suggesting a bullish near-term trend.

The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades above 50.00, which indicates that a bullish momentum is on.

Going forward, an upside move above the February 24 high of 1.4280 will open the door toward the round-level resistance of 1.4300 and the February 9 high of 1.4380.

On the contrary, if the pair breaks below its February 14 low of 1.4151, it will fall to its December 9 low of 1.4094, followed by its December 6 low of 1.4020.

USD/CAD hourly chart