USD/CAD Price Forecast: Holds gains around 1.4250

- USD/CAD holds onto gains near 1.4260 amid renewed fears of Trump tariffs on Canada and Mexico.
- Canada’s inflation has remained below BoC’s mandate in the last three months.
- BoC’s Macklem warned that the impact of Trump tariffs could be severe on Canada.
The USD/CAD clings to gains near 1.4260 in European trading hours on Tuesday. The Loonie pair holds on Monday’s recovery move as the US Dollar (USD) steadies after the United States (US) President confirmed that his plans of imposing 25% levies on imports from Canada and Mexico on March 4 are intact.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, is slightly down but remains around Monday’s recovery move to near 106.70.
President Trump postponed his plans of slapping 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico on February 4 after both nations agreed to send forces at borders to restrict the flow of fentanyl and undocumented immigrants to the US.
Trump’s tariffs on Canada would weaken its already vulnerable economic outlook. Inflation in the Canadian economy has been undershooting the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) target of 2% for the past three months, suggesting a weak demand environment.
On Friday, BoC Governor Tiff Macklem warned in a speech in Ontario on Friday that the economic impact would be severe if Trump slaps tariffs on all imports from Canada.
USD/CAD breaks out of the Descending Triangle chart pattern formed on an hourly timeframe. The downward-sloping border of the above-mentioned chart pattern was plotted from the February 9 high of 1.4380 and the flat border was placed from the February 14 low of 1.4151.
The 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) slopes higher to near 1.4230, suggesting a bullish near-term trend.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades above 50.00, which indicates that a bullish momentum is on.
Going forward, an upside move above the February 24 high of 1.4280 will open the door toward the round-level resistance of 1.4300 and the February 9 high of 1.4380.
On the contrary, if the pair breaks below its February 14 low of 1.4151, it will fall to its December 9 low of 1.4094, followed by its December 6 low of 1.4020.
USD/CAD hourly chart
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0500 after soft EU wage data
EUR/USD trades in a tight trading range below 1.0500 on Tuesday. The data published by the ECB showed that Negotiated Wage Rates rose at a softer pace in Q4 than they did in Q3, making it difficult for the Euro to stay resilient against its rivals.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2600 amid cautious markets
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2600 in European trading on Tuesday, helped by a fresh bout of US Dollar selling even as markets remain cautious amid trade war fears. Atention turns to BoE Chief Economist Pill's speech and US Consumer Confidence data for further impetus.
Gold edges lower as Trump’s administration plans to toughen chip controls over China
Gold price edges lower on Tuesday along with yields and equities, heading back to $2,930, and looks heavy with an overall market rout. The Trump administration seeks to toughen its semiconductor restrictions on China.
Bitcoin edges below $90,000, ending its long streak of consolidation
Bitcoin (BTC) continues to trade in red, reaching a low of $88,200 during Tuesday’s early Europen trading session and hitting the lowest level since mid-November after falling 4.89% the previous day.
Five fundamentals for the week: Fallout from German vote, Fed's favorite figure stand out Premium
Statements, not facts, are set to dominate the last week of February. Further fallout from Germany's elections and new comments from Trump on trade may overshadow most figures –but not the Fed's favorite inflation figure.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.