USD/CAD Price Forecast: Falls toward lower ascending channel boundary near 1.4000

  • USD/CAD may find a primary barrier at the nine-day EMA of 1.4059.
  • The 14-day Relative Strength Index has slipped to a neutral 49.00, indicating a fading bullish impulse.
  • The primary support lies around the ascending channel’s lower boundary at 1.4020.
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

USD/CAD extends its losses for the third successive session, trading around 1.4030 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The daily chart’s technical setup reflects a persistent bullish bias, with the pair remaining within its ascending channel pattern.

The USD/CAD pair holds above the rising 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3990, while the nine-day EMA at 1.4059 caps the topside. This keeps the broader bias supported by the medium-term average, yet near-term momentum is constrained under the short-term gauge.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 49.00 (neutral) has eased from previous readings, signaling a waning bullish impulse. RSI near its midline reinforces a balanced backdrop, so a decisive move through either moving average would be needed to set direction.

The USD/CAD pair may find the immediate resistance at the nine-day EMA of 1.4059. A break above this level would improve the short-term price momentum and lead the pair to test the seven-month high of 1.4140, reached on November 5. Further advances above this level would support the pair to explore the region around the upper boundary of the ascending channel at 1.4240.

On the downside, the initial support appears at the ascending channel’s lower boundary around 1.4020, followed by the psychological level of 1.4000 and the 50-day EMA of 1.3990. A break below this confluence support zone would weaken the bullish bias and put downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair to navigate the region around the four-month low of 1.3721.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

USD/CAD: Daily Chart

Canadian Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.09%-0.20%-0.36%-0.07%-0.27%-0.58%-0.12%
EUR0.09%-0.11%-0.27%0.02%-0.18%-0.49%-0.03%
GBP0.20%0.11%-0.17%0.13%-0.09%-0.39%0.08%
JPY0.36%0.27%0.17%0.27%0.09%-0.25%0.24%
CAD0.07%-0.02%-0.13%-0.27%-0.18%-0.49%-0.05%
AUD0.27%0.18%0.09%-0.09%0.18%-0.31%0.15%
NZD0.58%0.49%0.39%0.25%0.49%0.31%0.46%
CHF0.12%0.03%-0.08%-0.24%0.05%-0.15%-0.46%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

