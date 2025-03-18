USD/CAD Price Forecast: Falls toward 1.4250 after breaking below a crucial support zone

- USD/CAD may navigate near the three-month low of 1.4151.
- A break below the ascending channel pattern suggests a shift to bearish sentiment.
- Immediate resistance stands at the psychological level of 1.4300, followed by the 50-day EMA at 1.4323.
USD/CAD continues its losing streak for the third successive session, trading near 1.4290 during European hours on Tuesday. Technical analysis on the daily chart indicates a breakdown below an ascending channel pattern, signaling a shift toward bearish sentiment.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains below 50, confirming the bearish outlook prevails. Additionally, the USD/CAD pair is trading below the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), suggesting weak short-term price momentum.
A break below the ascending channel has weakened the market sentiment and put downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair to navigate the area around the three-month low of 1.4151, last seen on February 14.
On the upside, immediate resistance is at the psychological level of 1.4300, followed by the 50-day EMA at 1.4322 and the nine-day EMA at 1.4353. A break above this resistance zone could strengthen short-term price momentum, potentially driving the USD/CAD pair toward the monthly high of 1.4543, recorded on March 4.
Further resistance is seen at the upper boundary of the ascending channel at 1.4700. A breakout above this level could reinforce the bullish bias and pave the way for a test of 1.4793, the highest level since March 2003, reached on February 3.
USD/CAD: Daily Chart
Canadian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.26%
|-0.07%
|0.45%
|-0.06%
|-0.05%
|-0.14%
|-0.12%
|EUR
|0.26%
|0.17%
|0.72%
|0.19%
|0.20%
|0.12%
|0.13%
|GBP
|0.07%
|-0.17%
|0.53%
|0.03%
|0.03%
|-0.05%
|-0.04%
|JPY
|-0.45%
|-0.72%
|-0.53%
|-0.52%
|-0.49%
|-0.61%
|-0.58%
|CAD
|0.06%
|-0.19%
|-0.03%
|0.52%
|0.02%
|-0.07%
|-0.07%
|AUD
|0.05%
|-0.20%
|-0.03%
|0.49%
|-0.02%
|-0.09%
|-0.08%
|NZD
|0.14%
|-0.12%
|0.05%
|0.61%
|0.07%
|0.09%
|0.01%
|CHF
|0.12%
|-0.13%
|0.04%
|0.58%
|0.07%
|0.08%
|-0.01%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Gold sits at record highs above $3,000 on escalating geopolitical tensions
Gold price is sitting at record highs beyond $3,000 early Tuesday on intensifying geopolitical Middle East tensions. Israel resumes military operations against Hamas in Gaza after the group rejected US proposals for extending ceasefire. Further US-Iran tensions add to the latest leg up in the safe-haven Gold.
EUR/USD defends 1.0900 ahead of German vote on spending plans
EUR/USD bounces off 1.0900 in the European session on Tuesday. Optimism around the German vote on the spending plan and Trump-Putin talks offsets escalating Middle East and trade tensions, fuelling fresh US Dollar weakness while lifting the pair.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.3000 on renewed US Dollar selling
GBP/USD bounces back toward 1.3000 in the European trading hours on Tuesday. The pair finds fresh support from a renewed US Dollar selling as investors look past the Middle East tensions, anticipating the US-Russia takls on Ukraine peace deal.
Canada inflation Preview: CAD positioned for strength ahead of CPI print
Statistics Canada will release the February inflation report on Tuesday, as estimated by the Consumer Price Index (CPI). Annualised inflation is expected to have ticked higher, from the 1.9% posted in January to 2.1%.
Five Fundamentals for the week: Fed leads central bank parade as uncertainty remains extreme Premium
Central bank bonanza – perhaps its is not as exciting as comments from the White House, but central banks still have sway. They have a chance to share insights about the impact of tariffs, especially when they come from the world's most powerful central bank, the Fed.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.