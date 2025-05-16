USD/CAD Price Forecast: Extends the range play below 200-day SMA, 1.4000 mark

- USD/CAD trades with a negative bias in the weekly range amid a softer USD, rising Oil prices.
- The mixed technical setup warrants some caution before placing aggressive directional bets.
- A sustained strength beyond the 1.4000 confluence will be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls.
The USD/CAD pair attracts some sellers for the second straight day on Friday, though it remains confined in a range held since the beginning of this week. Spot prices currently trade just below mid-1.3900s, down over 0.10% for the day amid a combination of negative factors.
The softer US macro data released on Thursday reaffirmed market bets for more interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and keeps the US Dollar (USD) bulls on the defensive. Apart from this, a modest rise in Crude Oil prices is seen underpinning the commodity-linked Loonie and exerting some downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair.
The range-bound price action might be categorized as a bullish consolidation against the backdrop of the recent bounce from the year-to-date low. However, this week's failure near the 1.4000 confluence – comprising the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the March-May fall – warrants some caution.
Moreover, technical indicators on the daily chart have been struggling to gain any meaningful positive traction. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained strength beyond the 1.4000 psychological mark before positioning for any further gains. The USD/CAD pair might then climb to the 1.4050 intermediate hurdle, towards the 1.4100 neighborhood.
On the flip side, the weekly trough, around the 1.3900 round figure, also marking the lower end of the short-term range, might continue to protect the immediate downside. A convincing break below might drag the USD/CAD pair to the 1.3855 region en route to the 1.3800 mark and to the year-to-date low, around the 1.3750 area touched earlier this month.
USD/CAD daily chart
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds to near 1.1200 ahead of UoM Consumer Sentiment Index release
EUR/USD has recovered its daily losses, trading around 1.1200 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair receives support as the US Dollar weakens following the recent economic data released on Thursday.
GBP/USD drifts higher above 1.3300 on softer US Dollar, upbeat UK GDP data
The GBP/USD pair edges higher to around 1.3310 during the Asian trading hours on Friday. The Greenback weakens against the GBP as downside surprises in the US economic data this week raise bets of more Fed rate cuts this year.
Gold price stalls recovery from over one-month low near 200-period SMA on H4
Gold price struggles to capitalize on the previous day's strong recovery move from the $3,120 region, or the lowest level since April 10, and attracts some sellers during the Asian session on Friday. The US-China trade truce for 90 days has eased some of the pressure on global markets and is seen as a key factor acting as a headwind for the safe-haven bullion.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC on the verge of breakout, ETH and XRP hold key support levels
Bitcoin (BTC) price is approaching a crucial resistance level at $105,000 on Friday; a breakout would determine whether bulls regain full control. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices hold key support zones that may dictate the next directional move.
Why the UK’s first quarter growth surge looks strange
The UK economy roared back to life in the first quarter after stagnating through the second half of last year. Or did it? We're not sure the data is an accurate guide to what's going on beneath the surface.