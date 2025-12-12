Nasdaq 100 tests key resistance at 25,890 – Société Générale
The Nasdaq 100 is stabilizing after breaking its descending channel and retaking the 50-DMA, but momentum is capped near the 25,890 gap, Société Générale's FX analysts note.
Index builds base after reclaiming 50-DMA
"Nasdaq 100 recently broke above the upper band of a steep descending channel and reclaimed the 50-DMA. The advance has stalled near previous down gap at 25890pts. The index appears to be forming a small base."
"The 50-DMA, currently around 25200pts, is a short-term support and defending this is crucial for continuation in the uptrend. A breakout above 25890pts could pave the way for extension in up move towards October highs near 26180pts, followed by projections around 26600pts."
Author
FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet
The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.