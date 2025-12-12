TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Nasdaq 100 tests key resistance at 25,890 – Société Générale

Nasdaq 100 tests key resistance at 25,890 – Société Générale
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

The Nasdaq 100 is stabilizing after breaking its descending channel and retaking the 50-DMA, but momentum is capped near the 25,890 gap, Société Générale's FX analysts note.

Index builds base after reclaiming 50-DMA

"Nasdaq 100 recently broke above the upper band of a steep descending channel and reclaimed the 50-DMA. The advance has stalled near previous down gap at 25890pts. The index appears to be forming a small base."

"The 50-DMA, currently around 25200pts, is a short-term support and defending this is crucial for continuation in the uptrend. A breakout above 25890pts could pave the way for extension in up move towards October highs near 26180pts, followed by projections around 26600pts."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD hangs close to 1.1750, with eyes on Fedspeak

EUR/USD hangs close to 1.1750, with eyes on Fedspeak

EUR/USD is holding its retreat from 10-week highs near 1.1750 in the European session on Friday, capped by a modest rebound in the US Dollar.  The potential downside for the pair might be limited amid expectations of divergent Fed-ECB monetary policy outlooks. Fedspeak is awaited, 

GBP/USD holds steady below 1.3400 after mixed UK data

GBP/USD holds steady below 1.3400 after mixed UK data

GBP/USD is keeping its range trade intact below 1.3400 in European trading on Friday. The UK GDP unexpectedly fell by 0.1% in October vs. a 0.1% growth expected, while the Manufacturing Production rose 0.5% over the month in the same period, missing the estimated 1% increase. Mixed UK data have little to no impact on the Pound Sterling. 

Gold extends rally beyond $4,300, fresh high since October 21 amid dovish Fed bets

Gold extends rally beyond $4,300, fresh high since October 21 amid dovish Fed bets

Gold prolongs its uptrend for the fourth straight day and climbs beyond the $4,300 mark, hitting a fresh high since October 21 during the first half of the European session on Friday. The US Dollar struggles to attract any meaningful buyers and remains close to a two-month low, touched on Thursday, amid the Federal Reserve's dovish outlook.

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC struggles to extend gains, bullish bets at risk

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC struggles to extend gains, bullish bets at risk

Litecoin (LTC) price steadies above $80 at press time on Friday, following a reversal from the $87 resistance level on Wednesday. Derivatives data suggests a bullish positional buildup while the LTC futures Open Interest declines, flashing a long squeeze risk.

Big week ends with big doubts

Big week ends with big doubts

The S&P 500 continued to push higher yesterday as the US 2-year yield wavered around the 3.50% mark following a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut earlier this week that was ultimately perceived as not that hawkish after all. The cut is especially boosting the non-tech pockets of the market.

Aave Price Forecast: AAVE primed for breakout as bullish signals strengthen

Aave Price Forecast: AAVE primed for breakout as bullish signals strengthen

Aave (AAVE) price is trading above $204 at the time of writing on Friday and approaching the upper boundary of its descending parallel channel; a breakout from this structure would favor the bulls.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers