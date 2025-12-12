Nasdaq 100 tests key resistance at 25,890 – Société Générale

The Nasdaq 100 is stabilizing after breaking its descending channel and retaking the 50-DMA, but momentum is capped near the 25,890 gap, Société Générale's FX analysts note.

Index builds base after reclaiming 50-DMA

"Nasdaq 100 recently broke above the upper band of a steep descending channel and reclaimed the 50-DMA. The advance has stalled near previous down gap at 25890pts. The index appears to be forming a small base."

"The 50-DMA, currently around 25200pts, is a short-term support and defending this is crucial for continuation in the uptrend. A breakout above 25890pts could pave the way for extension in up move towards October highs near 26180pts, followed by projections around 26600pts."