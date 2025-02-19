USD/CAD Price Forecast: Could test 1.4200 barrier near nine-day EMA

- USD/CAD trades within a falling wedge pattern, a bullish formation that indicates a potential breakout to the upside.
- The pair could find immediate support around the falling wedge’s upper boundary at 1.4100.
- The immediate resistance zone appears near the nine-day EMA at 1.4230, aligned with the upper boundary of the falling wedge.
The USD/CAD pair gives up its recent gains from the previous session, trading near 1.4180 during Asian hours on Wednesday. Technical analysis on the daily chart suggests a falling wedge pattern, a bullish formation that suggests a potential breakout to the upside.
Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains above the 30 level, supporting the current bearish outlook. However, a decline below 30 would indicate oversold conditions for the USD/CAD pair, potentially hinting at an upcoming upward correction.
However, the USD/CAD pair remains below the nine- and 14-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), indicating persistent bearish sentiment and weak short-term price action. This positioning suggests continued selling pressure.
On the downside, the USD/CAD pair may find immediate support at the lower boundary of the falling wedge, aligning with the psychological level of 1.4100. A break below this channel would strengthen the bearish bias, potentially driving the pair toward the three-month low of 1.3927, last reached on November 25.
The USD/CAD pair may encounter immediate resistance near the nine-day EMA at 1.4230, which aligns with the upper boundary of the falling wedge. A further hurdle is seen at the 14-day EMA of 1.4263. A breakout above this key resistance zone could shift the bias to bullish, potentially driving the pair toward the psychological level of 1.4300.
USD/CAD: Daily Chart
Canadian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.05%
|-0.09%
|-0.18%
|-0.05%
|-0.19%
|-0.31%
|-0.03%
|EUR
|0.05%
|-0.04%
|-0.11%
|-0.01%
|-0.15%
|-0.26%
|0.01%
|GBP
|0.09%
|0.04%
|-0.10%
|0.05%
|-0.11%
|-0.22%
|0.05%
|JPY
|0.18%
|0.11%
|0.10%
|0.11%
|-0.03%
|-0.16%
|0.12%
|CAD
|0.05%
|0.00%
|-0.05%
|-0.11%
|-0.14%
|-0.27%
|0.01%
|AUD
|0.19%
|0.15%
|0.11%
|0.03%
|0.14%
|-0.12%
|0.16%
|NZD
|0.31%
|0.26%
|0.22%
|0.16%
|0.27%
|0.12%
|0.28%
|CHF
|0.03%
|-0.01%
|-0.05%
|-0.12%
|-0.01%
|-0.16%
|-0.28%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
