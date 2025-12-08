TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/CAD Price Forecast: At an important support area around 1.3820

  • The US Dollar might find support at the 1.3820 area on its sell-off against the CAD.
  • A "hawkish cut" by the Fed on Wednesday might help the USD to regain lost ground.
  • The USD/CAD has reached the target of November's Double top pattern.
USD/CAD Price Forecast: At an important support area around 1.3820
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The US Dollar remains in a strongly bearish trend against the Canadian Dollar. The pair lost nearly 2% in the last two weeks, and upside attempts remain limited. Nevertheless, price action has reached a key area, at 1.3820, where the pair might find some support.

The fundamental context is negative, with the Fed likely to cut rates on Wednesday, and the BoC expected to keep its monetary policy unchanged. That said, the Fed’s move has been poaractically discounted already, and a likely hawkish message from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell might provide some support to an ailing Greenback.

Technical analysis: USD/CAD has reached the Double Top’s target

USD/CAD Chart
USD/CAD 4-Hour Chart



The pair has reached a key support area where the measured target of November’s Double Top –in the area of  1.1430-1.1440–, meets the 78.2% Fibonacci retracement of the September - November rally, a common target for corrections, which lies at 1.3818.

The pair, however, is not showing any sign of a potential trend shift as of yet. The 4-hour Relative Strength Index  (RSI) has reached oversold levels, but upside attempts remain muted so far. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence reveals a strong negative momentum.

Below the mentioned 1.3830 support, the next target is the August and September trough, at 1.3715. Further down, the late July low at the 1.3570 area would come next. Resistances are at the previous support of 1.3925 (December 4 low), ahead of the December 4 high near 1.3975 and the 1.4000 psychological level.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.14%0.00%-0.02%-0.08%-0.01%-0.11%-0.11%
EUR0.14%0.15%0.11%0.06%0.14%0.03%0.04%
GBP-0.01%-0.15%-0.02%-0.09%-0.02%-0.12%-0.11%
JPY0.02%-0.11%0.02%-0.06%-0.00%-0.10%-0.10%
CAD0.08%-0.06%0.09%0.06%0.07%-0.04%-0.02%
AUD0.01%-0.14%0.02%0.00%-0.07%-0.11%-0.10%
NZD0.11%-0.03%0.12%0.10%0.04%0.11%0.00%
CHF0.11%-0.04%0.11%0.10%0.02%0.10%-0.01%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD posts modest gains above 1.1650 amid weaker US Dollar

EUR/USD posts modest gains above 1.1650 amid weaker US Dollar

EUR/USD posts modest gains above 1.1650 in the European session on Monday. The prospect of a US Federal Reserve rate cut at its December meeting on Wednesday keeps the US Dollar undermined across the board, supporting the pair amid strong German Industrial Production data. Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence data is next in focus. 

GBP/USD consolidates above 1.3300 as traders await Fed rate decision

GBP/USD consolidates above 1.3300 as traders await Fed rate decision

GBP/USD kicks off the new week on a subdued note and oscillates in a narrow trading band above 1.3300 in European trading on Monday. The pair, however, remains close to the highest level since October 22, with bulls awaiting a sustained strength on a potential dovish Fed verdict due later this Wednesday. 

Gold edges higher amid dovish Fed bets and geopolitical risks; lacks bullish conviction

Gold edges higher amid dovish Fed bets and geopolitical risks; lacks bullish conviction

Gold attracts some dip-buying at the start of a new week and stalls Friday's modest pullback from the $4,260 area, or the vicinity of its highest level since October 21. The US Dollar continues with its struggle to attract any meaningful buyers and languishes near a one-month low amid dovish Federal Reserve expectations. 

Bitcoin and Ethereum aim for breakouts as Ripple holds at $2

Bitcoin and Ethereum aim for breakouts as Ripple holds at $2

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple record a minor recovery on Monday, starting the week on a positive note. The retail demand for major cryptocurrencies remains strong despite outflows from Bitcoin and Ethereum Exchange Traded Funds.

The Silver disconnection is real

The Silver disconnection is real

Silver just hit a new all-time high. Neither did gold, nor mining stocks. They all reversed on an intraday basis, but silver’s move to new highs makes it still bullish overall, while the almost complete reversals in gold and miners make the latter technically bearish.

Top 3 Price Predictions: Bitcoin and Ethereum aim for breakouts as Ripple holds at $2

Top 3 Price Predictions: Bitcoin and Ethereum aim for breakouts as Ripple holds at $2

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple record a minor recovery on Monday, starting the week on a positive note. The retail demand for major cryptocurrencies remains strong despite outflows from Bitcoin and Ethereum Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers